Emergency financial assistance extended to more communities

Updated October 28 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
Firefighters across Queensland are battling dozens of blazes. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)
More Queenslanders will be able to access financial support as bushfires continue to impact communities across the Western and Darling Downs.

