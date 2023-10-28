More Queenslanders will be able to access financial support as bushfires continue to impact communities across the Western and Darling Downs.
People in Crossroads, Ducklo, Halliford, Kumbarilla, Marmadua and Montrose are now eligible for emergency assistance as part of the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Individuals can apply for $180 in aid to cover essential items such as food, clothing and medicine, while families of five people or more can receive as much as $900.
Support for impacted residents in Captains Mountain, Cypress Gardens, Forest Ridge, Millmerran Downs, Millmerran Woods, Goranba, Kogan, Tara and Wieambilla was made available earlier in the week.
Uninsured residents can also access income-tested grants up to $5000 per household through the Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme to inspect and reconnect damaged services like electricity, gas and water.
For more information on disaster assistance, eligibility and how to apply visit www.qld.gov.au/disasterhelp.
To learn more about DRFA support head to the Queensland Reconstruction Authority website.
