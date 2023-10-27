Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Early morning evacuations as bushfire emergency deepens

By Rachael Ward
Updated October 28 2023 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dozens of bushfires are burning across Queensland. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Dozens of bushfires are burning across Queensland. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Residents across Queensland have been told in the middle of the night to evacuate immediately as the state's fire emergency deepens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.