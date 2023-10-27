The overall condition of the yarding at the 11th annual Clermont Beef Expo was a big hit with local and southern buyers on Friday, with several lines of prime and store cattle making 20-30 cents above their average.
In total, Hoch & Wilkinson agents yarded 1750 head of stock that were judged and sold, drawn from across the Central Highlands and Issac districts, including Clermont, Dysart and Moranbah.
The bullock market hit a top of 290c/kg, feeder steers to 230c/kg, while heifers sold up to 200c/kg.
This year's cattle were judged by Wayne York of York Cattle Company, Emerald, who acknowledged the difficulty of judging some of the quality pens.
"I thought vendors showcased a tremendous run of cattle this year, all consistent and even," Mr York said in his address to the crowd.
The Finger family of Hillview Cattle Co, Clermont, claimed the grand champion exhibit title for their pen of Simmental Brahman-cross bullocks, which were also named the pen of prime and grain fed cattle.
The sale opened with the grand champion pen, and demand was clear as the market quickly hit c/kg.
Clermont-district grazier Frank Finger, Hillview Cattle Co, said the family were happy with the prices they got on the day.
"I first thought they just weren't properly finished but they won overall champion," Mr Finger said.
"The pen of bullocks we sold here were purebred Simmental bulls crossed over high grade Brahman cows.
"We have a full Brahman herd to keep our heifer replacements but in about 500 breeders we cross Simmentals.
"We like the cross because it gives you a flat black."
The Finger family are a regular vendor at the Clermont saleyards and have been presenting quality lines of cattle year in, year out at the Clermont Beef Expo.
"This expo is run by local agents, local people and it just gives us another chance to showcase what we do," he said.
"We like it because you can benchmark your cattle and see where you're at."
Mr Finger said their country had dried off in recent months, but there was still plenty of feed about.
"We haven't had much rain and it's been five months since the tap switched off," he said.
"It's dried off and it's still quite normal for this time of year. There's plenty of feed about but there's not a lot of protein in it, so we're feeding a lot of cattle licks to supplement that.
"Our cattle have been on a bit of winter crop like oats or barley."
While Mr Finger acknowledged the decline in the cattle market in comparison to last year's record prices, he said anyone you can still make money out of this market.
"Especially if you're breeding your own cattle and I don't think we've hit the bottom yet," he said.
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jake Passfield said the quality of cattle yarded on the day was very good.
"For the season that central Queensland producers are having at the moment, the cattle exhibited at the Clermont Beef Expo were presented well and the vendors got paid very well for them," Mr Passfield said.
"We've been doing this expo for 11 years now and vendors here always present a good draft of cattle, year in year out, and it's always well supported.
"We had all processors in attendance and active and one southern processor selectively buying some pens throughout the day."
Mr Passifeld said their fat cattle created a big demand on the day.
"The HTP grass fed cattle were a highlight on the day when we had bullocks sell to 290c/kg," he said.
"With our feeder cattle, we were getting 230c/kg for our good crossbred feeder steers and that's probably what they're worth down on the Southern Downs.
"There was a pretty good premium for the right article."
The champion pen of store cattle, entered by Ironbark, Clermont, and the supreme champion beast and Sally Taylor Memorial Trophy, awarded to Arcuo Ag, Clermont.
Full market report to come.
