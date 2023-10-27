Firefighters will be working throughout the night as more than 60 fires burn across Queensland, with extreme weather conditions putting pressure on containment lines on Friday.
Among the emergency warning areas are Durong, Moonie, Tara and Wiembilla while there are watch and act, prepare to leave alerts for Mount Isa residents.
Multiple other blazes are being battled along the eastern half of the state.
There are currently 237 people in the Dalby Evacuation Centre, 37 in Chinchilla and nine in Millmerran, who will be relocated when it shuts today.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services assistant commissioner Peter Hollier said they were facing a more active fire season compared to last year and the next two to three weeks would be interesting as summer sets in.
"Whilst we are experiencing some easing of conditions in the south east with certainly cooler weather and there has been spasmodic rain, we are hoping we can take the opportunity to work on the lines that are established across those larger fires into the coming days ahead of any potential increase in fire danger that may well occur into next week," he said.
"The challenge is still going to be the wind and the wind has been extraordinarily strong this year.
"That doesn't help us for one moment in relation to the fire behavior and erratic nature that it can create for a fire."
There are multiple roads closed across the state and motorists are urged to avoid the areas.
