Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Charleville Mayor to rename Charleville in Rude Jude's honour

October 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jude Aitken, or Rude Jude, will be honoured in a special ceremony. Picture: Sally Gall
Jude Aitken, or Rude Jude, will be honoured in a special ceremony. Picture: Sally Gall

Move over Kurt Capewell, another Charleville icon is set to have the town renamed in their honour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.