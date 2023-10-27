Move over Kurt Capewell, another Charleville icon is set to have the town renamed in their honour.
Jude Aitken, or Rude Jude, will be honoured at a special ceremony during the re-opening of the Charleville Racecourse on Saturday, October 28.
Mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge, will present Rude Jude with the keys to the city and also rename Charleville - RudeJudesville for one week.
Originally from Cooladdi and growing up on the Paroo, Jude started a fishing club for Charleville 32 years ago, which continues to flourish.
As well as bringing in the kids, the club has restocked the Warrego and Ward rivers with nearly 900,000 yellowbelly and more than 50,000 Murray cod.
The presentation will take place at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.