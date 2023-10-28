There were 569 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market was firm to dearer for cows, feeders, weaners and quality younger cattle.
Western and southern buyers provided welcome competition.
Drought affected cattle continue to sell to low rates.
Rodney and Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold Charbray cows for $1160 and $980 and heifers for $800.
Doug and Louise Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Brangus feeder steers for $1010 and Charolais weaner steers for $580.
Baranagar Pty Ltd, Plainland, sold Santa feeder steers for $1010.
Schultz Pastoral, Blacksoil, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1480 and cows for $980.
Bruce Greer, Flagstone, sold Brangus weaner steers for $580.
Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold lines of Droughtmaster, Charbray and Santa steers for $790, $760, $730 and $660.
Mark and Susan Pitkin, Vernor, sold Santa cows for $1000 and weaner heifers for $455.
Kerry Harris and John Elsden, Ropeley, sold cows for $820.
Aaron & Stacey Erbacher, Adare, sold store cows and calves for $800.
Laurie Dippel, Thornton, sold lines of Limousin cross weaners, with steers making $490 and $425 and heifers $405.
David Wilson, Carpendale, sold a Charbray bull for $1300 and Charbray cows for $820.
E Gutt Farming, Regency Downs, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $780 and young weaners, with steers making $440 and heifers $480.
Scot Wright, Ingoldsby, sold light Angus weaner steers for $455.
