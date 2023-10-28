Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Western and southern buyers provide welcome competition at Laidley cattle sale

October 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Backgrounder steers that sold for $760 at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions
Backgrounder steers that sold for $760 at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions

There were 569 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.