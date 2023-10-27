Queensland Country Life
Talk of the Town: Who is compensating graziers for fires spreading from highway corridors?

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
Fires east of Mount Isa were started by vehicles along the Barkly Highway corridor. Photo: Eddie Campbell
Fires east of Mount Isa were started by vehicles along the Barkly Highway corridor. Photo: Eddie Campbell

As I look out my window I can see smoke billowing from over the hills, a sad sight that I have watched for the last week as our property continues to burn.

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

