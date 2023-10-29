When their wedding venue plans changed four weeks out from their big day, Thomas and Cynthia Brook turned to their friends for help.
The pair of passionate dairy lovers from Beaudesert were married at their friend's Mundoolun property on April 22 by celebrant Russell Briese.
While they can't remember exactly how they met, a love for milking cows certainly brought them together.
"We both have a passion for dairy farming," Cynthia said.
It was only fitting that their own dairy cattle featured in their wedding photos too, captured by Gold Coast-based Anthony Jackson Media.
Boho Brides in Yarrabilba helped with their hair and makeup, while their high quality, artificial flowers were from Bloom Illusions Floral Art.
Catering was done by VGC catering on the Gold Coast and they hired a marquee from Happy Marquee Hire very last minute due to the change of venues.
