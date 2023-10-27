Both studs and commercial buyers from across Queensland embraced the inaugural Frontier Genetics online bull sale on Thursday.
From an offering of 108 bulls, 90 were sold to achieve a clearance rate of 83 per cent.
Overall the sale averaged $5422 to gross $488,000.
Frontier Genetics is made up of 12 Brahman bull-breeding businesses across Queensland. Members are Lookout, BlueGum, Tartrus, Boogal, Elrose, Oak Park, Tarramba, Wambiana, REB, Rockley, RV, and Trafalgar.
Rather than presenting and selecting bulls only based on phenotypic attributes, the catalogue focused on their breeding potential as reported by traits in their estimated breeding values (or EBV).
The top price bull, lot 86, was the homogeneous polled Rockley FG Canute, a son of Elmo Picasso 1023/7 and out of Rockley Miss Jacqueline 214.
Ashley and Kate Kirk from Rockley Brahmans, Moura sold the 24-month-old red Brahman bull for $19,500 to the Curley family of Gipsy Plains Brahmans, Cloncurry.
Ashley Kirk said the sale was positive given the current climate.
"We were very happy with how we've rolled it out and we look forward to next year," he said.
The top bull's estimated breeding values sat in the top 10 per cent of the breed for gestational length and EMA, and in the top two per cent for retail yield.
He had a Central Production Index of $56, beating the the breed average of $26. He also had a $50 Live Export Index, where the breed average was $28.
Clayton Curley said it was the bull's pedigree that really appealed to him, backed by a strong sire and dam.
"His full brother made $70,000 last year and they're retained a full brother for themselves so to me that's a pretty strong genetic line," he said.
Mr Kirk said Rockley had sold 22 Elmo Picasso 1023/7 sons so far that had averaged nearly $43,000.
Another contributing factor in the purchase for Mr Curley was the data provided on the bull. He said most young people were now fairly educated on the benefits of good Breedplan data.
"He had good eye muscle, good growth figures, and good scrotal and days to calving, it's hard to get that good growth and good fertility figures in one package," he said.
"If you buy a bull like that, it's always going to take you forward."
Mr Curley said the bull would be going into stud duties into one of their bull breeding herds on their aggregation of around 44,515 hectares (110,000 acres) north of Cloncurry.
He was happy the bull was not fed up on grain and he wouldn't have to worry about a let down period.
The Curley family purchased a total three bulls to average $11,166 at the sale.
Mr Kirk agreed that he thought the benefit of the sale was that the bulls were in paddock condition.
"Obviously it's a tough season for most so they're ready to go out and they'll forge ahead when we do get a break in the season, they're not fed bulls so they'll go out and do the job, they're not going out loosing weight compared to fed bulls."
Selling agent Liam Kirkwood said that although the vendors faced a challenging marketplace in their inaugural year due to seasonal conditions and commodity prices, he thought they should be proud that they "rose to the occasion and achieved a strong clearance in their first sale".
"It has been a gallant effort by Frontier Genetics to form a group of passionate beef producers who work collaboratively with researchers to achieve continual genetic gain and higher genetic predictability with the vision to drive performance and profits for their clients," Mr Kirkwood said.
"To also set a genetic standard, create a very informative website, prepare a line of sale bulls that carry commercially focused traits, backed by data and showcase these animals in the one online marketplace is a remarkable achievement."
A total of 296 users logged in to the online sale and bulls found new homes as far south as Goondiwindi, Maranoa, Augathella and the Burnett. Up to Central Queensland, Charters Towers, Einasleigh, Forsayth, Georgetown and across to Hughenden, Julia Creek and Cloncurry.
