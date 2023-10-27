A world record shearer, the co-founder of a dinosaur museum, and a domestic and sexual violence advocate are among nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards for Queensland.
The Queensland nominees are among 133 people being recognised across all states and territories.
Townsville's Curtis Rayment is in line for the 2024 Young Australian of the Year for Queensland for his not-for-profit organisation that addresses domestic and sexual violence.
When a close friend was sexually assaulted, Mr Rayment channelled the helplessness and anger he felt into creating 'It's a Man's Issue'.
Mr Rayment was born on his family's cattle property and realised that as a teen, no one had spoken to him about his emotions or broader societal issues.
'It's a Man's Issue' travels to schools and clubs around Queensland to help young people understand consent, rape culture, victim blaming and toxic masculinity - plus other social issues that they have questions about.
In the local hero category, Constable Laurie Bateman has been nominated.
The former world-record-breaking sheep shearer works with at-risk children and local Aboriginal people to make a positive difference in the community.
As well as passing on what he learned in the shearing shed to local kids, 53-year-old Mr Bateman is also responsible for helping QPS produce a cultural awareness booklet on protecting Aboriginal cultural sites and artifacts after he noticed cultural items being sold on auction sites.
Co-founder of Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History, David Elliott OAM, is also a local hero nominee.
Mr Elliott's chance discovery of a dinosaur fossil during routine sheep mustering in 1999 led to the revival of Australia's palaeontology field - and the creation of a palaeo-tourism industry that put outback Queensland on the map.
Queensland award recipients will be announced on November 8 in Brisbane and head to the national awards on January 25.
National Australia Day Council CEO Mark Fraser AO CVO congratulated the Queensland nominees on their recognition.
"The nominees for the Queensland awards come from all walks of life and many different areas of endeavour and contribution," he said.
"They remind us all of what we can do when we make a decision to take action, make a stand, lend a hand or strive for a goal. They remind us we are all capable of being extraordinary."
2024 Australian of the Year for Queensland
Benjamin Bjarnesen BM - Speaker, educator and advocate against domestic violence (Brisbane)
Geraldine Blackwell - Founder, Youth Development Foundation (Strathpine)
Marco Renai - Founder, Men of Business (Gold Coast)
Adjunct Professor Adam Scott - Innovator in medicine and founder, White Cloud Foundation (Indooroopilly)
2024 Senior Australian of the Year for Queensland
Reverend Robyn and Reverend Dr Lindsay Burch - Founders, Havafeed Relief (Gold Coast)
Martin Corkery - Rotarian and philanthropist (Hendra)
Ted Kearney - Soccer referee coach (retired) (Brisbane)
Ronald West - Organist and former theatre owner (Cooran)
2024 Young Australian of the Year for Queensland
Toby Hendy - Science communicator, Youtuber and filmmaker
Emma McKeon AM - Olympian (Labrador)
Curtis Rayment - Founder, It's a Man's Issue (Townsville)
Grace Sholl - Mental health advocate and aspiring psychologist (Logan)
2024 Local Hero for Queensland
Laurie Bateman - Constable, Queensland Police Service and world-record-breaking sheep shearer (Palm Island)
Bradley Crosbie - Founder, WYLD Projects Indigenous Corporation (Bundaberg)
David Elliott OAM - Co-founder, Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History (Winton)
Vanessa Fowler OAM - Founder, Allison Baden-Clay Foundation (Ipswich)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.