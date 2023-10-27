Good quality weaners sought after at Blackall

Blackall Combined Agents yarded a total of 2286 head of cattle at the monthly weaner sale on Thursday.
Cattle sourced from Blackall, Tambo, Barcaldine, Aramac, Jericho made up most of the yarding.
Agents said a mixed yarding of store cattle met a solid market with the good quality weaners sought after by predominantly local buyers.
A good quality heavy yarding of cows and bullocks sold to a full panel of buyers.
Bulls over 450kg made 198.2c, average 166.9c.
Cows 400-500kg made 150.2c, average 135.1c, and cows over 500kg reached 162.2c, to average 142.4c.
Heifers under 220kg made 182.2c, average 155.8c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 182.2c, averaging 163.5c, heifers 280-350kg reached 174.2c, average 154.5c, heifers 350-450kg made 196.2c, average 149.3c, and heifers over 450kg sold to170.2c, averaging 159.2c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 270.2c, average 227.1c, steers 220-280kg sold to 274.2c, averaging 235.8c, steers 280-350kg made 268.2c, average 225.1c, steers 350-400kg reached 226.2c, average 200.1/c, steers 400-550kg made 214.2c, average 171.1c, and steers over 550kg sold to 190.2, average 154.8c.
Mickeys made to 228.2c, to average 159.3c.
Camelock Rural, Carella, Augathella sold VGQ Black Simmental cross steers for 260.2c at 297kg to return $773/hd.
Robyn Arnold, Aramac, sold good Charolais cross steers for 258.2c at 264kg to return $681/hd.
Paterson Family, Kaloola, Longreach sold VGQ Angus cross steers for 258.2c at 312kg to return $807/hd, also selling heifers for 174.2c at 262kg to return $457/hd.
KS and TL Whiting, Albion Vale, Aramac sold VGQ Brahman steers for 220.2c at 191kg to return $421/hd, also selling Brahman heifers for 170.2c at 190kg to return $323/hd.
RJ and AV Whiting, Inverurie, Jericho sold VGQ Simental cross steers for 270.2c at 208kg to return $564/hd, also selling heifers for 182.2c at 191kg to return $348/hd.
Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall sold VGQ Santa Cross heifers for a top of 168.2c to average 158c at 278kg to return $440/hd.
Wololla Partnership, Wololla, Jericho sold Droughtmaster/ Angus cross heifers for 170.2c at 324kg to return $552/hd.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Clarenden, Blackall sold heavy Brahman cross cows for 150c at 615kg to return $922/hd.
Anthony Hayden, Riverview, Muttaburra sold Brahman cross cows for 150c at 678kg to return $1017/hd.
W Buntine, Strathfinella, Longreach, sold Angus cross steers for 226.2c/kg averaging 390.0kg for a return of $882.18/hd.
Mildura Grazing Trust, Mildura, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 262.2c/kg averaging 200.8kg for a return of $526.59/hd.
BH and JP Chandler, Gregory Park, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 182.2c/kg averaging 219.3kg for a return of $399.10/hd.
AJ and CJ Adams, Allo Omber, Barcaldine, sold a Brahman bull for 184.2c/kg averaging 865kg for a return of $1593.33/hd.
B Avery 'Allandale' Blackall, sold Charolais cross cows for 162.2c/kg averaging 707.3kg for a return of $1147.20/hd.
Nathan Dickson and Tanya James, The Lake, Aramac sold Bradford cows for 142.2c/kg averaging 500kg returning $711/head.
Ewen Plains Grazing, Ewen Plains, Prairie sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 146.2c/kg averaging 554kg returning $809.95/hd. They also sold Hereford steers for 190.2c/kg averaging 557.5kg returning $1060.37/hd.
Taree Grazing Co, Taree, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 270.2c/kg weighing 250kgs for a return of $675/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cows for 150.2c/kg weighing 610kgs for a return of $917p/hd.
Devenish Grazing, Devenish, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cross Cows for 152.2c/kg weighing 663kgs for a return of $1009/hd.
DL Carrington, Carrington Cattle Company, ZB and LT Muntelwit, Anrod, Winton sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 274 c/kg weighing 270 kg to return $741/hd.
JL and LI Davison off agistment at Salt Creek, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 268 c/kg weighing 281 kg to return $754/hd.
Henney and Co off agistment at Maranda, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 264 c/kg weighing 285 kg to return $752/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.