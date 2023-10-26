Queensland Country Life
Firefighters contend with blazes at Mt Isa, Western Downs

By Laine Clark
October 27 2023 - 10:00am
Sixteen homes have been destroyed and two lives lost in bushfires in the Darling Downs region. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
An emergency warning has been issued for a large, fast-moving bushfire near Mt Isa in northern Queensland, with people in the area urged to leave immediately as their lives could be at risk.

