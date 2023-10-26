"The most important thing that I can stress for property owners and pastoralists is for them to maintain accurate records of their herd and their count; to get on with their neighbours as their neighbours are their eyes and ears when they are not there; don't advertise the fact that you are going away and, more importantly, if there is any suspicious behaviour be it trespassing or anything out of the norm, to contact Crimestoppers or their local police station or local stock squad," he said.