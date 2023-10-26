A significant drop in cattle prices hasn't led to a corresponding drop in cattle being stolen, according to the Queensland Police Service's stock squad.
In fact, cattle theft is as high now as it's ever been although last year, despite high cattle prices, the incidence of stock theft actually dropped.
According to QPS figures published in December 2022, 1078 head of cattle were reported as stolen in 2022 compared to 6003 head in 2021, 4013 head in 2020 and 4243 head in 2019.
QPS Rural and Stock Crime Squad northern area coordinator detective senior sergeant Paul Elliot said there had not been a drop off in the incidence of cattle being stolen.
He said a lot of the properties in the north were quite large and owners cannot make an accurate count of their cattle except during a muster which, in some cases, only occurs once or twice a year.
"So we're not seeing it (cattle theft) drop off, in fact we're seeing it remain the same," he said.
Det Snr Sgt Elliot said there was a lot of opportunistic theft going on in relation to cattle.
He said some of those committing the crimes had hereditary or family linkages and had grown up to carry on with this sort of behaviour.
"The most important thing that I can stress for property owners and pastoralists is for them to maintain accurate records of their herd and their count; to get on with their neighbours as their neighbours are their eyes and ears when they are not there; don't advertise the fact that you are going away and, more importantly, if there is any suspicious behaviour be it trespassing or anything out of the norm, to contact Crimestoppers or their local police station or local stock squad," he said.
Det Snr Sgt Elliot said there were no hot spots as such for cattle theft in Queensland.
He said the stock squad did not, however, just investigate cattle theft, but looked at trespass and fences being cut to undertake unlawful activity on people's property.
"The opportunistic side of things comes in there where we see fuel being stolen, power tools and equipment being stolen," he said.
"A very concerning item that gets stolen is firearms...firearms security is very, very big on our list."
Det Snr Sgt Elliot said the incidence of firearm theft had not gone up, but it had not gone down either.
He said it was a concerning trend which did not just impact pastoralists, but other members of the community when guns were stolen and passed on for other criminal activities.
"Firearm owners need to adhere to the legislation around securing their firearms at all times when not in use," he said.
"People can get themselves into trouble for not securing their firearms in an appropriate manner."
To make an anonymous report about any suspicious activity, you can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
