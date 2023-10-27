Queensland Country Life
Red Brahman weaner heifers reach 166.2c/kg to average $410 per head at Eidsvold sale

October 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Agent Cameron Bygrave with a quality line of quality Red Brahman heifers at Eidsvold that sold for 166.2c/kg to average $410 (top at $459) by account DJ & SA Jensen from Monto. Picture by Eidsvold Livestock and Property
There were 300 head yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards on Wednesday.

