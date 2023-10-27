There were 300 head yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards on Wednesday.
Agents said better lines sold to firm or better rates to last fortnight's sale.
Quality Red Brahman weaner heifers reached 166.2c/kg to average $410 per head with both weaner steers and heifers selling to a stronger demand.
218kg Charbray weaner steers from Cracow topped at 268c/kg to return $586, while the 202kg heifers in the same draft topped at 158.2c/kg to return $320.
Cows and calves sold to $720 per unit.
Steers: Cracow Charbray steers sold for 268c/kg at 218kgs returning $586/hd.
Mundubbera Droughtmaster steers sold for 222c/kg at 186kgs returning $413/hd.
Mundubbera Charbray steers sold for 242c/kg at 198kg returning $480/hd.
Heifers: Cracow Charbray heifers sold for 158c/kg at 202kgs returning $319/hd.
Mundubbera Brahman cross heifers sold for 166c/kg at 445kgs returning $739/hd.
Monto Brahman heifers sold for 166c/kg at 276kgs returning $459/hd.
Cows and calves: Eidsvold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves sold for $720 per unit.
