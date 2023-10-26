The first round of the Warwick Gold Cup and the Canning Downs was completed yesterday as the nation's leading riders and horses attempt the final campdraft of the Triple Crown.
From 645 first round starters, 217 entrants have progressed onto the second round of the Gold Cup with scores of 76 and above, judged this year by Warwick Lawrence and Stewart Wallace.
Will Durkin riding Hazelwood Conspiracy on behalf of Evan and Kim Acton currently hold the lead with 91 points, with two fellow Queensland competitors Peter Knudsen (Kilbeggan Kimberley) and Trent Challacombe (Moore Heart Ache) just half a point behind.
The second round is scheduled to commence at 6am on Friday with the final to be held on Sunday at 11am.
From a field of 658 starters, 197 entrants have progressed to the second round of the Canning Downs with scores of 83 points and up to be held on Thursday morning, judged by Stephen Wells and Leon Schwager.
Currently leading the Canning Downs is Shari Knudsen from Chinchilla riding Daddy's Heart Acre with 91.5 points with Mark Buttsworth and Peps Double Rey just half a point behind in second place.
The final of the Canning Downs will be held on Saturday afternoon with a proposed start time of 2pm.
Still to run on the Warwick program is the Ladies Silver Cup Campdraft, the stallion campdraft and the Champion of Champions.
The leader board after the first round:
CANNING DOWNS (First Round): 1. Shari Knudsen, Daddys Heart Acre 91.5, 2. Mark Buttworth, Peps Double Rey 91, =3. Peter Boulton, Sweet Romance 90.5, =3. Will Durkin, Youngstar Marnies Glamour 90.5, =3. Troy Clarke, Eagle Hustler 90.5, =3. Louise Comiskey, LD Zaharah 90.5.
WARWICK GOLD CUP (First Round): 1. Will Durkin, Hazelwood Conspiracy 91, =2. Peter Knudsen, Kilbeggan Kimberley 90.5, =2. Trent Challacombe, Moore Heart Acre 90.5, =4. James Keyte, Barragunda Goldman 90, =4. Rohan Marks, Turners Stud Cowboy 90, =4. Joe Payne, Cashmont Bling 90, =4. Curtis Cherry, Lelant Instyle 90.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.