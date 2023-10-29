When his first crop of barley was planted back in May, Tom Jordan of Jordan Ag Services was expecting prices in the vicinity of high $300s per tonne.
But, with a shortage of cattle feed, prices have jumped significantly and the crop is now expected to get a price in the high $400s per tonne which Mr Jordan is pretty happy about as it will offset higher input costs and a lower yield.
Mr Jordan is share farming irrigated river country on Steve and Claire Farmer's property, Mt Elsa, near Yaamba, north of Rockhampton.
The first crop in their share farm partnership was wheat followed by mung beans and now, for the first time, Mr Jordan has planted barley - 305 hectares in four centre pivots.
He said the arrangement was that he did the ploughing, planting, spraying and harvesting while Mr Farmer looked after the centre pivots watering.
"We started planting around May 28 and finished on June 2. We planted dry and then watered it up," he said.
"With the centre pivots you can go either way, you can wet your profile up and plant into it or you can plant dry and water it up.
"We didn't test the soil because it had come straight out of mung beans - we harvested mung beans a couple of weeks prior so it was fairly dry."
Two varieties of barley were planted - 145 hectares to Yeti and 160 hectares to Compass.
Mr Jordan said the crop had not gone as well as expected primarily because he was a bit late in planting and winter was not as cold as they would have liked which would have boosted the yield.
He said as this was only the second year of farming this ground they were still trying to work out the nutrient requirements.
"We've got a bit constraint with magnesium in the soil which we're still working our way through," he said.
"Prior to us taking it up share farming, Steve just grew rhodes grass here, either for hay or to graze cattle on."
Mr Jordan said he had been working with an agronomist to try and reduce the high magnesium content in the soil.
To lower the magnesium levels, Cal-S was applied to the soil in preference to the higher cost alternative of gypsum back in January. More Cal-S or a similar product will be applied after the barley is harvested.
Mr Jordan said the soil planted to barley goes from heavy box clay to sandy loamy type soil the closer you get to the Fitzroy River.
"Traditionally, the heavy box clay wouldn't get a better yield, but we did put a fair bit of Cal S on it at the start of the year so that definitely has improved the yield on the box country compared to the wheat crop last year," he said.
Mr Jordan said they chose to plant barley instead of another crop of wheat because there was also a bit of sodium in the soil which suited barley better and barley prices were expected to be better than wheat due to the predicted dry and a shortage of cattle feed.
"But it probably suited us more for the soil type to grow barley and then with things being a bit dry and talking to a few people around the place that there was going to be a shortage of barley we sort of figured that was the crop to plant," he said.
"Most of it will end up at a piggery at Biloela. We also forward sold a little bit to a local feedlot just south of Rockhampton."
Mr Jordan is also planning to bail the straw - again, most likely, for the livestock market.
He estimated his input costs have been $1000/ha while his yield will be about 4.5 to 5 tonne/ha - which he believes is a bit below average for barley in Central Queensland.
But, what he loses in yield, he is hoping to make up in price.
"Like I said, there hasn't been a lot of farming done up here on this country so we're still working out what our averages are," he said.
"And the prices seem to be sitting around that mid to high $400s/tonne which wasn't what I anticipated when I planted. I was going to be happy with the high $300s/tonne to $400/tonne so the increased price has been welcome."
Mr Jordan said the input costs had been fairly high because they used diesel in the irrigation pumps.
"With fuel going up to $2 a litre that's bumped our input costs up," he said.
As to the next crop, Mr Jordan said they were considering millet and sorghum - two pivots of sorghum and two pivots of millet - just to spread the risk.
As well as share farming with Steve and Claire Farmer, Mr Jordan and his wife, Megan, have had a silage contracting business harvesting for feedlots and local cattle studs since 2008.
Based at Bouldercombe, they branched out in to contract farming in 2016. They employ three permanent staff and at the height of the silage harvesting season have four to five more casuals on the payroll.
