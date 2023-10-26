A led steer charity auction at Brisbane's historic Breakfast Creek Hotel last week, raised $35,000 for vital multiple sclerosis research.
Bowie, a black Limousin led steer donated by Nolan Meats, prepared by Neil and Will Goetsch and bred by Beaudesert High School, was auctioned by Patrick Purtle of Purttle Pelvey Livestock Manilla, and purchased by Geoff Atkinson of A L'Carte Meats Brisbane, for $35,000 on Thursday (October 19).
The charity event was held over two days, with the first being the Champions Lunch, held at the Bracken Ridge Tavern.
The event raised over $10,000 for MS research.
The lunch was attend by over 200 people, with guest speakers, including MS research scientist Peter Crushes, Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko, and champion heavyweight EKKA led steer exhibitor Luke Kahler.
The second event, EKKA Led Steer lunch, was held at Breakfast Creek Hotel last Thursday, with 190 people in attendance.
The led steer, Bowie was also auctioned of at this event for $35,000, including a rare magnum of Penfold's unreleased French blended Cabernet, which sold for $2,600, with total raised $37,600 for MS research.
It is expected that in the final washup over $50,000 will be raised for MS Research at University of Queensland's Centre for Clinical Research Royal Brisbane Hospital.
Nolan Meats director, Terry Nolan, through the support of long time EKKA supporters helped organise the MS research charity event.
Mr Nolan said a friend of the business has a daughter with Multiple Sclerosis and they decided to auction a steer for MS Research at the Breakfast Creek Hotel.
"Neil McDonald's mate Will Goetsch prepared a steer, we purchased it commercially and donated it back so 100 per cent of whatever was bid went to charity," Mr Nolan said.
"Ferg's mate Patrick Purtle dropped in to sell it, Mike Rodgers from the Creek provided the venue, Geoff Atkinson from A l'Carte was the winning bidder at $35,000, we slaughtered it Friday, boned it today and the steer 'Bowie' (raised by Beaudesert High School) will be back in Brisbane on pub menus this week.
"With other fundraising MS research will have close to $50,000 in their kick to help fund a cure for what is still now an incurable disease.
"There are some generous people in the world and when they synergise, even at short notice, good things can and do happen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.