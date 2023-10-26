Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

EKKA Led Steer Lunch charity steer sells for $35,000 at Breakfast Creek Hotel

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
October 26 2023 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Nolan of Nolan Meats, Alfie Langer, Sue McKinnis and Mike Rodgers of Breakfast Creek, with the charity black Limousin steer which sold for $35,000. Picture supplied.
Terry Nolan of Nolan Meats, Alfie Langer, Sue McKinnis and Mike Rodgers of Breakfast Creek, with the charity black Limousin steer which sold for $35,000. Picture supplied.

A led steer charity auction at Brisbane's historic Breakfast Creek Hotel last week, raised $35,000 for vital multiple sclerosis research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.