CQLX Combined Agents saw a reduced yarding of 1229 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, consisting of 640 steers, 317 heifers, 222 cows, 37 cows and calves and 13 bulls.
Heavy cattle remained fairly consistent with lighter cattle easier.
The regular buying panel and all meatworks were in attendance.
Cattle came from predominately local areas with some coming from Alpha and Middlemount.
WS and KA Harrison, Theodore, sold Red Brahman bullocks for 199c/kg weighing 575kgs to return $1140/hd.
Malvern Developments, Tungamull, sold Brangus cross Steers for 242c/kg weighing 295kg to return $715/hd.
B and L Winn, Ridgelands, sold a pen of Charbray steers for 252c/kg weighing 255kg to return $641/hd.
D and G McCartney, Milman, sold a run of EU Brahman cross heifers for 178c/kg weighing 235kg to return $420/hd.
Windy Hills Grazing Pty Ltd, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 274c/kg weighing 188kg to return $516/hd
Degulla Past Co, Alpha, sold a pen of Brahman heifers for 202c/kg weighing 387kg to return $783/hd.
R and R Murray, Canoona, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 188c/kg weighing 383kg to return $720/hd.
GV and MM Austin, Cawarral, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 288c/kg weighing 280kg to return $806/hd.
Wildman Partnership, Gogango, sold Brangus cows for 164c/kg weighing 568kg to return $933/hd.
S and Z Corrie (Ranchn), sold Brahman cross Cows for 164c/kg weighing 513kg to return $842/hd.
