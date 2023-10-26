Queensland Country Life
Pen of Droughtmaster heifers sell for 288c/$806 at CQLX Gracemere sale

Updated October 27 2023 - 11:15am, first published October 26 2023 - 3:00pm
John Boon, Brian Dawson Auctions Rockhampton, with a pen of Droughtmaster heifers offered by GV and MM Austin that sold for 288.2c/kg averaging 280kg for a return of $806.96/hd. Picture by CQLX
John Boon, Brian Dawson Auctions Rockhampton, with a pen of Droughtmaster heifers offered by GV and MM Austin that sold for 288.2c/kg averaging 280kg for a return of $806.96/hd. Picture by CQLX

CQLX Combined Agents saw a reduced yarding of 1229 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, consisting of 640 steers, 317 heifers, 222 cows, 37 cows and calves and 13 bulls.

