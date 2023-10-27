Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray steers to 288.2c/$553 at Monto fortnightly sale

October 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa steers from the Monto sale. The lead of them made 270.2c/kg at 234kg to return $634.14/head. Picture by KellCo Rural Agencies.
Santa steers from the Monto sale. The lead of them made 270.2c/kg at 234kg to return $634.14/head. Picture by KellCo Rural Agencies.

There were 542 head yarded at the KellCo Rural Agencies fortnightly fat and store sale at Monto on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.