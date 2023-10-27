There were 542 head yarded at the KellCo Rural Agencies fortnightly fat and store sale at Monto on Wednesday.
Agents said the market saw some improvement of a number of classes, but lightweight secondary lines struggled to maintain.
The top of the weaner steers sold for 288.2c/kg.
Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Boyne Valley, Thangool, Biloela and all local areas.
Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 165.2c/kg at 530kg to return $875.56.
Brahman cows sold to 173.2c/kg at 560kg to return $969.92.
Droughtmaster cows sold to 162.2c/kg at 560kg to return $908.32.
Santa cross cows sold to 172.2c/kg at 568kg to return $978.67.
Charbray cross steers sold to 224.2c/kg at 430kg to return $964.06.
Simmental cross steers sold to 240.2c/kg at 297kg to return $713.39.
Santa steers sold to 270.2c/kg at 234kg to return $634.13.
Charbray steers sold to 288.2c/kg at 192kg to return $553.34.
Charbray heifers sold to 170.2c/kg at 333kg to return $568.04.
Santa cross heifers sold to 146.2c/kg at 241kg to return $352.71.
Santa cross heifers sold to 158.2c/kg at 200kg to return $316.40.
Santa cross heifers sold to 160c/kg at 211kg to return $338.00.
Speckle Park steers sold to 198.2c/kg at 520kg to return $1030.64.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 218.2c/kg at 515kg to return $1123.73.
Angus cross steers sold to 179.2c/kg at 528kg to return $946.40.
Santa bull sold to 175.2c/kg at 845kg to return $1480.44.
