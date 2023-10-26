Queensland Country Life
Eungella residents outraged over proposed 5000MW Pioneer-Burdekin pumped hydro dam

By Steph Allen
October 26 2023 - 6:00pm
Save Eungella secretary and Crediton grazier Mandy Tennent says the Pioneer-Burdekin pumped hydro dam will have a devastating impact on tourism, the environment, and the future of Eungella families. Picture: Steph Allen
Cruising around her 215-acre Crediton property in her UTV, with her beloved pooch Snow White in her lap, past trickling springs, lumbering cattle gnawing on blades of grass, and rolling pastures, Mandy Tennent's mind is a world away from her slice of paradise.

