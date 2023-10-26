Good quality weaner steers continue to attract buyers at Silverdale

There were 293 head yarded at the Silverdale Live Weight Sale on Wednesday.
Agents said there was little to no improvement this week for export and slaughter cattle.
Heavy feeders also remained the same as did heifers.
Some good quality Brahman and Brahman cross steers came to hand and sold to reasonable rates.
Good quality weaner steers are still attracting buyers and selling to market value.
Lesser quality weaner steers and heifers continue to sell to a weaker market as the dry weather presses on.
N and L Surawski sold Droughtmaster cows for 181.2c/$825
R and C Gardiner sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for 171.2c/$980
P and C Price sold Angus store cows for 115.2c/$510
QTFN sold Charbray bulls for 167.2c/$1355
1H Reck & Son sold Brangus heavy feeder steers for 220.2c/$903
W.J Hingst sold Charbray light feeder steers for 200.2c/$750
W & K Deane sold Brahman feeder steers for 180.2c/$774
Dargalong P/C sole Charbray feeder heifers for 160.2c/$585
A.J Murphy sold Braford weaner heifers for 145.2c/$399
R.C Gardiner sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 218.2c/$614
