Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Little to no improvement on most lines at Silverdale, but quality weaner steers still attracting buyers

October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good quality weaner steers continue to attract buyers at Silverdale
Good quality weaner steers continue to attract buyers at Silverdale

There were 293 head yarded at the Silverdale Live Weight Sale on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.