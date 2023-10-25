Studs and commercial buyers from three states and territories invested in bulls offered at the inaugural Carinya Garglen Building a Legacy Sale on Wednesday (October 25), which saw grey Brahman bulls sell to $65,000.
Held at the Childs family's Glenlands sale complex at Bouldercombe, a total of 94 grey bulls out of the 101 offered sold to average $11,164, culminating in a $1.164 million gross and topping at $65,000 to achieve a 93 per cent clearance for the vendors, the Bishop family, Garglen stud, and Kirk family, Carinya Stud.
Top selling bull was Carinya M Eden 2071/2, offered by Matthew Kirk of Carinya M, Mundubbera.
At 23-months, the polled scurred sire-prospect weighed 874 kilograms and posted a daily gain of 1.26kg per day, scanned 14mm and 10mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, and 150 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Sired by Carinya M Tombstone, out of Carinya M Carlotta, the sale topper was sold to the Jefferis family of Elrose Brahmans.
Matt and Josh Bishop, a joint partnership in Garglen S, sold the second top price bull, Garglen S Kirkman, for $62,500 to Travis Oats, Emerald.
At 24-months, the IVF product weighed 926 kilograms and posted a daily gain of 1.20kg per day, scanned 12mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, and 143 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
The horned bull was sired by Carinya Kirkwood and out of El Ja Vieanna E Manso.
Kirkman was in the top one per cent of the breed across all growth figure - 200, 400, 600 day and mature weight.
Furthermore, he was in the top two per cent for carcase weight and five per cent for retail beef yield.
The Olive family of Wellington Cattle Co, Marburg, outlaid $60,000 for the 30-month-old, Embryo transfer product, Garglen Navajo, which was offered by Shane and Sandra Bishop of Garglen stud, Bauhinia.
Weighing among the highest at 974 kg and sired by NCC El Toro and out of "supercow" Garglen S Celine, the Navajo posted a daily gain of 1.03kg per day, scanned 11mm and 7mm, respectively for P8 and rib fat and measured an EMA of 137 sq cm.
In total, Garglen stud sold 18 bulls to average $10,777.
Brittany Kirk of Carinya B stud sold her IVF bull Carinya B Esteban, for $55,000 to the Flute family of Chatfield Brahmans Stud, Charters Towers.
The first polled JDH Mr Encino Manso 612/6 and first Carinya B bull to sell at auction, Esteban was described as a "powerhouse", boasting 978 kg and measuring 39cm in the scrotum, and scanned 156sq cm for EMA, 13mm and 10mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 5.7 pc for IMF.
Accounting for 19 per cent of the sale catalogue were North Queensland bulk buyers Warren and Mary Jackson, trading under David Jackson and Sons, of Myola and Bodall at Basalt, who outlaid $98,000 to secure 18 head to average $5444.
