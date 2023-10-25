Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inaugural Carinya Garglen Brahman bull sale gains buyer interest from three states and territories

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:21am, first published October 25 2023 - 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Jefferis, Elrose Brahmans, on-behalf of her father, Roger Jefferis, purchased the $65,000 top price bull, Carinya M Eden. Brooke (middle) is pictured with Elders' Anthony Ball and Matthew Kirk, Carinya M Stud. Picture by Ben Harden
Brooke Jefferis, Elrose Brahmans, on-behalf of her father, Roger Jefferis, purchased the $65,000 top price bull, Carinya M Eden. Brooke (middle) is pictured with Elders' Anthony Ball and Matthew Kirk, Carinya M Stud. Picture by Ben Harden

Studs and commercial buyers from three states and territories invested in bulls offered at the inaugural Carinya Garglen Building a Legacy Sale on Wednesday (October 25), which saw grey Brahman bulls sell to $65,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.