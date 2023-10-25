Free farm plans to manage reef water quality for Lower Fitzroy irrigators

Rockhampton Regional Council has invited new and existing irrigators with water allocations in the Lower Fitzroy region to access tools and resources required to manage reef water quality.
The Reef Water Quality project is being led by Advance Rockhampton, under their Making Water Work program launched in 2019 to plan and develop the region's budding Fitzroy Food Bowl.
The project will deliver support to local irrigators through the Irrigation Farm Plans Support program.
The program has been launched to help landholders create farm plans that identify methods and mechanisms to nullify sediment, nutrient and pesticide run off from an irrigated farm into the Fitzroy River.
The plans are also being developed to ensure irrigators comply with the Rookwood Weir Land Management Code of Practice, and the Queensland Government's Reef Regulations for new or expanding irrigation of five hectares of greater.
The plans are for irrigators in the Lower Fitzroy region that have supplemented water allocations or are in the process of finalising a supplemented water allocation either from Rookwood Weir, Eden Bann Weir, or the Fitzroy Barrage. Those with unsupplemented water allocations from the Lower Fitzroy Water Management Area can also participate.
A Farm Plan is a requirement for any irrigator to comply with the Rookwood Weir Land Management Code of Practice and the Queensland Government's Reef Regulations for new or expanding irrigation of five hectares of greater.
The Reef Quality Project will also invite irrigators to visit case studies demonstrating how to improve water quality outcomes, while providing additional tools and training for landholders.
To apply to be a part of the Making Water Work - Reef Water Quality - Irrigation Farm Plans Support program, head to this website to download a form below and return it completed to advancerockhampton@rrc.qld.gov.au by November 17, 2023.
Those seeking further information are encouraged to call economic development manager Wade Clark on 0458 579 457 or email wade.clark@rrc.qld.gov.au.
