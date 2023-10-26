Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Water insecurity for Rockhampton's rural residents while Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline on their doorstop

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
October 27 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John McLean kneels by one of the five dams slowly shrinking on his Ridgelands property in the Rockhampton region. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
John McLean kneels by one of the five dams slowly shrinking on his Ridgelands property in the Rockhampton region. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Small-scale producers in rural localities just outside of Rockhampton have described living in "water poverty" while multi-million dollar water infrastructure projects servicing other regions are built just minutes from their gates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.