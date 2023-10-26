Small-scale producers in rural localities just outside of Rockhampton have described living in "water poverty" while multi-million dollar water infrastructure projects servicing other regions are built just minutes from their gates.
Producers across the rural communities of Alton Downs, Ridgelands, Morinish, Dalma, and South Yaamba have been searching for feasible solutions to water insecurity for years.
Cattle producer John McLean said water had been an issue at his property throughout the 50 years he'd been there, but with little rain on the horizon, he was just about ready to throw the towel in.
He has been running around 70 head of Charbray cows and calves on his 218 hectare property.
He, like others in the area, tried to improve water security with infrastructure options, but bores failed due to high salinity, and pipelines or irrigation from the river too expensive.
Mr McLean estimated if rain didn't come, his dams would run dry by Christmas, and thought at that point carting water from Gracemere for cattle would be redundant.
"When you look at the prices paid at the moment, you're probably better off shooting them," he said.
Similarly, Chris and Chantal Booth, who also have property in Ridgelands, were facing dire straits given their five low-flow bores had just about all dried up.
The Booth family has been running cattle at the 1214 hectare property, Southlands, for over 100 years.
"It's always been a dry area but the bores have never dried up, you might think with the rain from last year the bores would have replenished but they haven't," Ms Booth said.
"There's instances in the local community of 4000L per hour bores going completely dry."
The Booth and McLean properties are both located less than seven kilometres from the Fitzroy River.
The Booths said despite having five bores, recently they could only access about 1500L per day.
De-stocking heavily got them through the last drought, but they were already reducing their numbers and anticipated the worst was yet to come.
"We're at about 270 head of adults with calves starting to drop. Hypothetically, you would run 300 comfortably through average years," Ms Booth said.
They usually get an average of 740mm rainfall over a 12-month period, however at the moment they were sitting just over 500mm for the year.
"We have some good farming or fattening and backgrounding land and it is all but useless due to lack of water availability."
The Booth family said with better conditions they could potentially turn off in excess of 92,000kg of unfinished livestock heading into the local trading market each year, whereas currently they were sitting at 20,000kg.
"Water is the single defining and brutally limiting factor for our whole community," Ms Booth said.
Mr McLean said while water insecurity was not a new issue for people in the area, what had changed was the massive investment in water infrastructure just a few kilometres down the road.
"We've got a massive pipeline going from the Fitzroy River Barrage down to Gladstone and we drive past it every day on our way to town," he said.
"It just seems unreasonable that we're struggling for water while you see it being piped away."
"There's so many people who could benefit from just a few kilometres of pipeline a fraction of the size they're putting in."
According to the Gladstone Area Waterboard the $983 million project will connect a 117-kilometre pipeline from the Lower Fitzroy River and connect to its existing water network at Yarwun.
The pipeline will transport 30 gigalitres from the Fitzroy River per annum.
Their website indicates the pipeline will "support future water for Gladstone's emerging hydrogen and renewables industry".
Another landmark water infrastructure investment not far from these communities is the almost complete Sunwater-run Rookwood Weir project, which will capture water from the lower Fitzroy River for use across the region.
A tender to secure water allocations from Sunwater was distributed in the last few years, with smaller lots intending to use between 10ML and 500ML offered water allocations.
Mr McLean said he wanted to apply for an allocation of 10ML to serve his cattle and a small paddock of irrigated forage.
He said he didn't go through with the application as he claimed he would have had to buy 10 per cent more due flow-on costs from the water release.
He also said a self-funded pipeline would have cost around $100,000, and was not feasible for an operation of his size.
The Booth family had also looked into the Rookwood Weir allocations and likewise said it was not feasible to supply their own infrastructure for an individual pipeline.
Ms Booth thought the lack of water in the community could be resolved by the installation of a mains line from the Fitzroy River.
"All we're after is raw water, not potable water, just straight out of the river will do us," she said.
Ms Booth said as an individual producer a tiny pipeline from a subsidiary point of the Fitzroy to her family's property would costs between $120,000 and $150,000, without factoring in a pump or electricity.
She said that point also went brackish during dry times, so not only was it expensive but likely ineffective.
The residents have formed the Fitzroy Agricultural Corridor Water Incorporated committee to advocate for solutions, such as a network of pipelines for the community, and meet regularly meeting with a representative from Rockhampton Regional Council.
Addressing these concerns, Mayor Tony Williams said addressing water security and working with landowners, industry, and other levels of government was a priority for Council.
"We know that adequate and reliable access to water is vital to our economic security in the regions and we need to find the right balance for all users of the Lower Fitzroy catchment."
The statement also read that as a founding partner of the Making Water Work program, Council was working with all levels of government to assist the development of the Fitzroy Food Bowl which included these communities.
"A key part of that program is to investigate additional irrigation schemes for agricultural purposes which will guide future advocacy and priorities," he said.
A spokesperson from the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water also provided a statement that advocated for the aforementioned projects as well as government funding for the North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant, and region-specific drought resilience plans.
"Ultimately, every business has a responsibility for ensuring its economic viability, including considerations of access to appropriate water supplies," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.