Queensland Country Life
Nutrien Sarina Feature Breeder Female Sale 2023 report

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
October 25 2023 - 12:48pm
John Forrest from Oakleigh Holdings, Alligator Creek, sold seven Brangus PTIC females for a top of $1300/hd to Blair Davis, Sarina. Picture: Nutrien
A total of 820 females were offered at Nutrien's second annual Sarina Feature Breeder Female Sale on Tuesday.

