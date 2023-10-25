A total of 820 females were offered at Nutrien's second annual Sarina Feature Breeder Female Sale on Tuesday.
The yarding comprised of 40 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers, 10 cows and cows and calves, 450 number two and 320 number three heifers, all Brahman and crossbred.
Mackay Nutrien livestock manager James Saunders said the competition was very strong for the best quality females with plainer types feeling the pressure on pricing.
Overall he described the market as firm to dearer compared to other districts.
He said buyers were predominantly made up of local graziers who were topping up on their breeding numbers, as well as feedlot buyers.
The Mackay area was said to have enjoyed a pretty fair season with conditions only just starting to dry now, meaning buyers were willing to spend more on better types.
"People in the Mackay area and locally do spend money on good genetics and this sale is designed for that as we try to hold back some of the better females during the year for it," Mr Saunders said.
"Instead of just getting them sent to the feedlots, we try and give an opportunity for the local guys to have a crack and buy better cattle."
John Forrest from Oakleigh Holdings, Alligator Creek, topped the sale with seven Brangus PTIC cows making $1300/hd to Blair Davis, Sarina.
Mr Forrest also unloaded another pen of seven to Mel Marriage, Sarina, for $1200/head.
"If we sent those little Brangus females anywhere else they wouldn't have made that money," Mr Saunders said.
John and Cheryl Randell, Teiri, sold red Brahman No. 2 PTIC heifers to Tim McEvoy from Eungella for $1230.
The lowest price for PTIC females was $980.
No. 2 Brahmans sold between $400 and $1000, with the Camelleri family of SJPC Pty Ltd, Homebush, selling grey Brahman heifers to Kevin Rebetzke, Sarina, for the top.
Grey Brahman No. 2 heifers were also sold for $960/head on account of Caramapark Brahmans, Proserpine.
The lowest price for No. 2 Brahmans was $400.
No. 2 crossbreds sold between $390 and $660, with S and D Norman, Bowen, topping with their Droughtmaster cross heifers.
No. 3 crossbreds sold between $320 and $620, with LMZ Holdings, Seaforth, selling crossbred No. 2 heifers for $620/head.
No. 3 Brahmans sold between $300 and $410, with Rangemore Pastoral, Proserpine selling grey Brahman No. 3 heifers for top money.
Brookston Pastoral, Nebo, sold Brangus No. 3 heifers for $640.
The Parry family, Blue Mountain, sold Speckle Park cross No. 3 heifers for $620.
The Griffin Family, Grasstree Beach sold Brangus No. 3 heifers for $610.
BBT Rural, Finch Hatton, sold Droughtmaster No. 3 heifers for $610.
