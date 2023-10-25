Steers to 262c/kg at Roma

A total of 2997 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 260c/kg and averaged 233c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 262c/kg and averaged 229c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 248c/kg and averaged 210c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 240c/kg and averaged 200c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 224c/kg and averaged 188c/kg.
D and T Birch, Rosemount, Augathella sold Brangus cross steers to 262c/kg, reaching a top of $794 to average $720. The Brangus cross heifers sold to 140c/kg, reaching a top of $448 to average $396.
Russell Mocker, Surprise, St George sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 260c/kg, reaching a top of $721 to average $580.
Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall sold Charolais steers to 242c/kg, reaching a top of $1,051 to average $789.
T and H Grazing, Southbrae, Wallumbilla sold Charolais steers to 240c/kg, reaching a top of $726 to average $700. The Charolais heifers sold to 142c/kg, reaching a top of $382 to average $365.
AT and PL Byrne, Pinelands, Injune sold Angus steers to 238c/kg, reaching a top of $624 to average $624. The Angus heifers sold to 162c/kg, reaching a top of $375 to average $375.
Ferguson Cattle Co, Annie-Vale, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 234c/kg, reaching a top of $1,644 to average $1,462.
EW Hoffman, Boreview, Wallumbilla sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 230c/kg, reaching a top of $1037 to average $734.
JD Kingston, Kingull, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 230c/kg, reaching a top of $846 to average $805.
AD and DJ McIntyre, Pinora, Jackson sold Angus steers to 216c/kg, reaching a top of $586 to average $586.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 152c/kg and averaged 136c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 162c/kg and averaged 134c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 179c/kg, averaging 147c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 190c/kg, averaging 160c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 180c/kg, averaging 169c/kg.
TL and JV Kehl, Pattersons, Wallumbilla sold Braford cross heifers to 190c/kg, reaching a top of $886 to average $480.
Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd sold Angus cross heifers to 185c/kg, reaching a top of $632 to average $570.
Wythburn Grazing, Gimbi, Wandoan sold Angus heifers to $178c/kg, reaching a top of $578 to average $520.
Wythburn Grazing, Wythburn, Taroom sold Angus heifers to $160c/kg, reaching a top of $396 to average $396.
The RM Pegler Family Trust and S and J Pegler Pastoral Trust, Monler, Eromanga sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 148c/kg, reaching top of $444 to average $298.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 140c/kg and averaged 95c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 169c/kg, averaging 130c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 172c/kg, averaging 155c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 180c/kg, averaging 162c/kg.
Bailey Properties, Paradise Downs, Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis cows to $176c/kg, reaching a top of $1176 to average $1058.
Stanford Grazing Pty Ltd, Ardlui, Roma sold Brahman cross cows to 166c/kg, reaching a top of $1030 to average $941.
The Moloney Family Trust, Glenba, Morven sold Angus cross bulls to 200c/kg, reaching a top of $1,392 to average $1188.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.