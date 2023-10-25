Steers to 262c/kg at Roma

Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 260c/kg and averaged 233c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 262c/kg and averaged 229c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 248c/kg and averaged 210c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 240c/kg and averaged 200c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 224c/kg and averaged 188c/kg.