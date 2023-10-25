Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Trademutt portrayal takes Brisbane Portrait Prize people's choice

October 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trademutt founders.
Trademutt founders.

Artist Huon Kane has won the people's hearts, named as this year's Courier-Mail People's Choice Award recipient with his portrait 'Smoko' of Dan Allen and Ed Ross, the duo best known for social impact workwear brand Trademutt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.