Artist Huon Kane has won the people's hearts, named as this year's Courier-Mail People's Choice Award recipient with his portrait 'Smoko' of Dan Allen and Ed Ross, the duo best known for social impact workwear brand Trademutt.
The Yeronga local has captured the two men having a yarn on smoko break, using the traditional medium of oil painting, saying it was an honour being able to paint them, let alone winning the Courier- Mail's People's Choice Award.
"To just be chosen as a finalist amongst so many other great artworks is an accomplishment in itself, so to be selected as the People's Choice Award recipient is such an honour," Mr Kane said.
"I also took home the Emerging artist award so I'm feeling very grateful this year.
"I've only been painting since the start of the pandemic. I was basically inspired by the Brisbane Portrait Prize during that time and probably would never have gotten into anything like this without the existence of the Brisbane Portrait Prize."
"Trademutt is a company that makes funky workshirts with the profits going towards supporting mental health services for tradies.
"The aim of the charity side of Trademutt's business is to encourage people to access professional mental health counselling.
"They fund 'This is a Conversation Starter', a text and call service providing access to mental health clinicians for free.
"They also want to encourage people to have a yarn with their friends to discuss their mental health, but first and foremost they're wanting people to go get that professional mental health help.
"This painting portrays the closeness of Ed and Dan's relationship and I wanted to show them as two friends over lunch having a yarn," he said.
Mr Kane said it was a wonderful experience to meet and paint the Trademutt duo.
"Before doing the painting, I'd actually met Dan at a fashion show for Trademutt. He's a really charismatic person who just instantly makes you feel super comfortable - like you're his best mate.
"Doing this painting was the first time I've met Ed though, and he's such a lovely guy.
They're both just really lovely guys and I'm grateful for the opportunity I had to paint them," Mr Kane said.
Brisbane Portrait Prize Director Anna Reynolds said the story of the sitters clearly resonated with the public.
"This double portrait has a story to tell, and Huon's meticulous and precise painting style is able to convey a closeness between these two men, a closeness borne of some tough life experiences, in a way that draws the viewer into the story.
"A successful portrait gives the viewer something more; it touches them on an emotional level, and they can often relate aspects of it to their own lives," she said.
The Brisbane Portrait Prize is open until Sunday, October 29 at the Brisbane Powerhouse.
