She is a wife, a mother-of-two, a farmer, a business partner and a first term councillor with the South Burnett Regional Council so you'd imagine Kirstie Schumacher wouldn't have a lot of spare time on her hands.
But, at 36 and one of the youngest councillors in Queensland, Cr Schumacher has decided to make her life even busier by standing for mayor at next year's local government elections.
After working as a community relations adviser for Stanwell Corporation at Tarong Power Station, Cr Schumacher chose to run for council in 2020 because she was concerned the region was changing and that conversations about the change from coal to renewables were not happening.
And while councillors on the South Burnett Regional Council are not considered full time, Cr Schumacher reckons she's never worked hard.
As well as attending general council meetings and committee meetings, she also attends a lot of community events.
She said there was very little administration support as a category three council so there was an expectation that if a constituent wrote or phoned you that councillors responded "pretty quickly".
"So while it's technically not a full time role, I think I am probably working more hours than I've ever worked before by the time you read your council meeting agendas and all of the supporting reports and documents...it's a decent amount of time you dedicate to the job," she said.
"We (my husband, Wayne and I) have a small business, we own drilling rigs and a farming operation so, on average, I probably do 60 hours (a week) as a part time councillor."
Cr Schumacher added that as local government representatives were not anonymous in a regional community she could be listening to or fixing someone's issue while at the supermarket getting groceries with her children.
"We are the closest level of government to the people...and I always like to try to give my time and be present and listen to their concerns and take that back because it is an opportunity to learn, but I am finding that my children know that when I stand a particular way that Mum's settling in for a big conversation and to grab a seat," she said.
With a 10 year old daughter, Grace, and a 14 year old son, Decklan, Cr Schumacher said she was very lucky to have a supportive family.
"My son was 10 when I started this term so it's been amazing to have them learn about the role of a councillor and the work that I do - they're certainly my biggest advocates and whenever I am out they're there taking the photographs for me and teaching me how to use social media - I'm very fortunate," she said.
As well as the water drilling business, Cr Schumacher and her husband, Wayne, have a property in Kingaroy and 300 acres (121 ha) at Tingoora, where they have an avocado orchard of 1500 trees and where they raise about 100 head of cattle, grow peanuts when the season is right and other grain crops such as wheat.
Cr Schumacher reckons she does her best thinking on her tractor and loves nothing better than slashing the grass between the avocado trees when it's not too dry. At the moment, like a lot of farmers, the couple are busy keeping water, feed and lick up to their cattle.
"So if it's been a really big week, I will do community events in the morning and try to get out to the farm in the afternoon." she said.
"I'm devastated at the moment because I can't get my slasher out, there's quite a bit of slashing to do around the avocado orchard, and that's probably my favourite thing to do. I find there's nothing more therapeutic than actually cutting grass - it sounds really funny but it's true."
Cr Schumacher said the South Burnett was facing some really big challenges with water security a big issue.
"I am really passionate about water security and have been a fierce advocate for water security for our region and a number of water projects that have sat on a shelf for far too long," she said.
Projects such as the Barlil Weir, the West Barambah Dam which Cr Schumacher said would be a game changer for operations like the Clovelly Estate vineyard, the Blackbutt Irrigation Project and the transitioning of Gordonbrook Dam from an urban supply resource to irrigation.
She said she was involved in the 25-year economic road map which received funding through the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund to do some work with the North Burnett to look at all of the water projects ever considered in the region and decide the short, medium and long term priorities.
"And do some really comprehensive analysis around demand, what would we use the water for and how could we support our local farmers to transition to high value crops," she said.
"From that information, we built a 25-year economic road map that looks at the landscape when Tarong Power Station no longer requires the water for energy generation and whether there were opportunities to re-purpose some of that water to existing industries in the South Burnett - and create longevity in jobs as those jobs transition out of coal and into renewables knowing there will be a large workforce that will look to retire and also knowing renewable projects don't employ as many people over the longer term."
Cr Schumacher believes if there was water security for the region there would be greater investment in water infrastructure, farming operations and manufacturing.
As to why she stood as a councillor when she was in her early thirties and is now looking to stand as mayor, Cr Schumacher said she was genuinely not interested in politics, but was interested in making a difference in her community.
"People assume because I am young and I've got energy and passion that must be where I want to be," she said.
"I actually chose local government because I feel 'you can actually make a real difference in your backyard' and that was really important to me.
"I've done a lot of work over these last four years and I've learnt a lot... but this (being a councillor) has been the thing that has challenged me the most (in my working life), but in the same instance given me so much joy.
"I love the opportunity to be at the table and be thinking about the future and carving out a strategy for my community. That's a positive. I also love finding the things that have sat on shelves for too long and working with my community to try to achieve better outcomes, to push that barrow, to be a fierce advocate because I am passionate about my region.
"I had a bit of a rough upbringing and my region, my community, raised me in so many ways, more ways than they will ever know and I feel like I have an inate responsibility to do what I can and keep trying to do what I can and I love that."
As to the negatives of the job, Cr Schumacher said there was simply not enough money to manage the billion dollars worth of assets that council owned such as 1600 km of gravel road and the 1600km of sealed road.
She said the South Burnett local government region had about 18,000 ratepayers and this was the first time in her lifetime that it had not "been leaking population".
"I've given up making friends in my region who are younger than me as they tend to move away and I would like to change that so, yes, the negative is hard, expectations are high and there are no easy answers," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.