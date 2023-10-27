"From that information, we built a 25-year economic road map that looks at the landscape when Tarong Power Station no longer requires the water for energy generation and whether there were opportunities to re-purpose some of that water to existing industries in the South Burnett - and create longevity in jobs as those jobs transition out of coal and into renewables knowing there will be a large workforce that will look to retire and also knowing renewable projects don't employ as many people over the longer term."

