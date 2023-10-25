Sourcing their beef from more than 3600 km south of their North Queensland butchery makes perfect business sense according the owners of a store which took out a top award at the recent AMIC State Sausage King titles.
Edge Hill Butchery proprietors Julie and Rod Laver said they were thrilled with their team's performance at the State Sausage King Titles for 2023 in Brisbane, with two prizes to add to the store's pool room.
"We were fortunate to win first place in the Gourmet Burger Category and second in the traditional beef sausage, now we will represent Queensland in February 2024 at the national titles," Mr Laver said.
"This will be the fifth time Edge Hill Butchery will represent Queensland at a national level and we are very proud of our team.
"We have not won a national title yet so are hoping 2024 is the year."
The couple said developing and maintaining excellent professional relationships with suppliers was paramount to their success.
"We source 90 per cent of our beef from Cape Grim in the far north west corner of Tasmania and our lamb is from Roaring Forties," Ms Laver said.
"By offering our customers the Cape Grim beef it's a real point of difference for our business. the butchering industry is evolving and you have to stay ahead of the times to succeed.
"Which is why we recently launched our very own beer Butchers Brew as well as offering small boutique wines and spirits."
AMIC Qld Retail Shop of the Year - Metro - Bermuda butchery Regional: AJ's Country Meats. Qld country Meat Processors Association Processor of the Year Award - Steve Long, Steve's Country kIlls Chinchilla
Qld Apprentice of the Year - Luke Thomas, Ashton's Butchery, runner uo Lewis Lack, Uni Plaza
Traditional Australian Beef - 1st Peter Augustus, Craft Butcher, New farm BBQ Beef, 2nd Edge Hill Butchery Traditional Australian beef and 3rd The Butcher Shoppe, Traditional Beef
Traditional Australian Pork - 1st My butcher the Healthy Choice - Tasty Pork Sausage, 2nd Grays Modern Meat Mart, Traditional Australian Pork Sausage and 3rd Hunt Co Quality Meats Traditional Pork.
Poultry - 1st Gympie Meathall - chicken Cheese Garlic Cracked Pepper, 2nd Parkhurst Quality Meats, Duck & Pistachio and 3rd Bermuda Butchery, Chicken Cartel.
Lamb - 1st Ipswitch Quality Meats lamb, Tomato, Spinach, Cheese, 2nd Queensland Country Meats, Lamb, honey, Spinach, cheese and 3rd Peter Augustus Camp hill, Lamb with Sweet Potato & Pinenut.
Continental - 1st Salm Meats Carindale, Sicilian Pork Sausage, 2nd Andrews Butchery Loganhome, hot Links and Circle T Meats, Spanish Chorizo.
Gourmet - 1st Hunt Co Quality Meats, Beef Jalapeno, Maple & Vintage Chedder Sausage, 2nd Andrews Butchery Longholme, Beef, Bacon and Maple, 3rd Ipswich Quality Meats, Texan Beef.
Best Butchers Beef Burger - 1s Budds Butchers, classic Beef Burger, 2nd Carina North Quality Meats, Wagyu Sundried Tomato Basil and 3rd March Butcheries, Brisket and Mustard Burger.
Best Butchers Gourmet Burger - 1st Edge HIll Butchery, Lamb and Halloumi Burger, 2nd Queensland Country Meats, Pork Maple bacon & Cheese and 3rd Northpoint Meats, Smoky BBQ & Chedder Cheese Burger.
