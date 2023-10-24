Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Body found in Western Downs as bushfires rage

By Fraser Barton and Suzanne Simonot
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 400 firefighters across Queensland are battling 43 blazes. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)
More than 400 firefighters across Queensland are battling 43 blazes. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)

A body has been found in southern Queensland as firefighters battle bushfires that have destroyed five homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.