Yearling heifers make 226c/kg at Toowoomba

There was a small lift in supply to 236 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.
Included in the lineup were 23 head of light weight cattle sold open auction and 10 cows and calves.
The overall quality was mixed with just a few outstanding classes penned and this was also reflected in prices.
Buyer attendance was similar to the previous week and most were operating selectively.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 230c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 199c to 206c and sold to 220c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to and averaged 216c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers averaged 121c and made to 150c/kg.
A pen of outstanding yearling heifers under 330kg to feed out sold the steer portion and made to 226c/kg.
Yearling heifers in the 330 to 400kg range to feed made to an isolated 238c with most around 207c/kg.
A single heavy weight yearling heifer sold to the local trade market at 222c/kg.
Plain condition cows made from 50c to 86c/kg.
The best of the heavy weight cows made to 156c to average 155c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 164c/kg. Cows and calves made to $680/unit.
- MLA
