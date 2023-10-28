Reverend John Flynn's belief in 'a mantle of safety' for people living and working in remote Australia is what drives the Royal Flying Doctor Service to this day, and it's a motto that the retrieval service's Charleville base nurse manager Joanne Mahony lives by.
"I still truly believe that where you live shouldn't dictate the health care you receive," she said, explaining some of the motivation behind having spend 20 years working for the RFDS.
Ms Mahoney learnt about the service when she was nursing at the Charleville hospital, and targeted her nursing towards working for the organisation, starting out as a flight nurse.
Both she and fellow nurse Diane Dowrick have worked at the Charleville base for a quarter of its existence and will be among those celebrating the momentous 80-year anniversary of the Charleville base on November 2.
Established in 1943, the base services a waiting room of more than 622,000 square kilometres, connecting the residents of the south west to leading, and often lifesaving, health services.
Over the past 14 years alone, RFDS Charleville has treated more than 56,000 patients across more than 6700 clinics and undertaken 8200 transfers.
That adds up to flights totalling almost 6.5 million kilometres - the equivalent of eight return trips to the moon.
Ms Mahoney said it was the diversity of her work - from something like ante-natal care one moment to being called out to help someone who'd fallen off their horse the next - that she liked the most.
"That and it's wonderful to think I can help people to access quality healthcare," she said.
Her position as nurse manager also gives her the opportunity to advocate for rural health, to access different funding opportunities, such as via the recent Remote Australians Matter conference in Charleville.
"That's where you talk to politicians, and people who dictate where the money goes," she said.
If she had her way, Ms Mahoney believes the way the rural health workforce is structured needs to be rethought, for the best patient care outcomes.
Mental health in the bush is also at the top of her hitlist to direct resources to.
"There's been big improvements but it continues to have challenges," she said. "And by the time I finish my nursing career, I want to have improved the health of men general the bush."
RFDS (Queensland Section) CEO Meredith Staib said Charleville held a special place in the fabric of the Flying Doctor's heritage.
"Charleville's 80-year anniversary marks a momentous milestone, not just for the Flying Doctor as a near-100-year organisation, but more importantly, the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders living in regional, rural and remote parts of the state," Ms Staib said.
The Charleville base, the longest-serving RFDS base in Australia, provides a range of essential medical services including primary health clinics, patient transfers and emergency aeromedical retrievals, and is home to Queensland's only RFDS Visitor Centre.
In Queensland, the RFDS operates from nine bases at Brisbane, Bundaberg, Cairns, Charleville, Longreach, Mount Isa, Rockhampton, Roma, and Townsville.
Its emergency retrieval service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
