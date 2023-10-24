Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden Meatworks and Store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1107 head.
Cattle were drawn from Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Murgon, Gympie, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Four and six tooth Charbray bullocks from Gayndah sold for 200c/$1226.
Angus cross bullocks from Bundaberg sold for 190c/$1031.
Limousin cross cows from Childers sold for 181c/$1204.
Brahman cross cows from Biggenden sold for 180c/$1041.
Charbray cows from Goodnight Scrub sold for 181c/$901.
Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 176c/$933.
Droughtmaster cows from Gayndah sold for 180c/$1224.
Four and two tooth Angus steers from Woolooga sold for 200c/$986.
Four and two tooth Red Angus steers from Childers sold for 190c/$931.
Two tooth Brahman steers from Childers sold for 194c/$901.
Two tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 220c/$745.
Four tooth Limousin cross heifers from Childers sold for 222c/$1255.
Four and two tooth Charbray heifers from Gayndah sold for 179c/$952.
Two tooth Charbray heifers from Gayndah sold for 196c/$842.
Milk tooth Brangus steers from Bundaberg sold for 218c/$825.
Milk tooth Limousin cross steers from Gympie sold for 232c/$806.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Gin Gin sold for 228c/$670.
Milk tooth Red Brahman steers from Yandaran sold for 186c/$613.
Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 196c/$849.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 192c/$826.
Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Kepnock sold for 178c/$784.
Simbrah weaner steers from Childers sold for 266c/$728.
Simbrah weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 258c/$648.
Simmental cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 258c/$653.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 255c/$704.
Brangus weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 248c/$690.
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 256c/$639.
Charolais weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 156c/$376.
Simmental cross weaner heifers from Mount Perry sold for 158c/$2385.
Brangus weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 156c/$429.
Brangus weaner heifers from Hervey Bay sold for 152c/$434.
The next Biggenden Meatworks and Store sale is on Monday November 6.
