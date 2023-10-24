Queensland Country Life
Simbrah weaner steers Childers make for 266c/$728 at Biggenden Meatworks and Store sale

Updated October 25 2023 - 7:24am, first published October 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Paul Hastings at the Biggenden sale on Monday with a line of Euro cross steers on account of A and E Grazing, Byrnestown. The line of steers made 258.2c/$648. Picture by Burnett Livestock and Realty
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden Meatworks and Store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1107 head.

