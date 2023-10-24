Nobbs Cattle Co's annual on-property Brahman sale at at Inverrio, Duaringa, delivered a great number of value-for-money buying opportunities for commercial and seedstock producers on Tuesday, with at least 70 per cent of lots sold for $10,000 or less.
Brett Nobbs offered 80 bulls and sold 73 for an average of $10,137, clearance of 91 per cent, and top of $34,000, while 42 females of the 44 lots offered sold to average $9333 and 95 pc clearance.
In total, Australia's biggest single vendor Brahman sale saw 115 lots sold for an overall sale average of $9843, down on last year's $16,686 average, sale clearance of 92 pc and a gross of $1,132,000.
It was the 27-month-old NCC Selwood that sold for the sale high of $34,000 to Alistair and Pam Davison of Viva Brahmans, Middlemount.
Selwood was by the SCD Barrett Esto 885/1 and out of JDH Lady Alegria Manso 457/2, who was sired by JDH Mr Mosley Manso.
He weighed 902 kilograms and boasted a 150 square centimetre eye muscle area, 75 per cent for semen, and scanned 12mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
The Finger family of Capella purchased the second top price sire, lot 24, NCC Millar, for $32,000.
The 27-month-old bull was sired by SCD Barrett Esto 985/1, out of JDH Ms Elliott Manso 648/1, and weighed 880 kg, with an EMA of 152 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 42 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 11 and eight mm.
An impressive line up of quality Brahman females, boasting world renowned genetics were offered on the day, with at least 70 pc of the 42 Brahman females offered, selling for $10,000 or less.
The top price heifer, NCC Philine 6240, selling to Brian and Cindy Hughes of Lanes Creek Brahmans, Georgetown, for $26,000.
The 12-month-old un-joined sale-topper was sired by NCC Dakota and out of NCC Philine 1500.
Cattle were sold into two states, including New South Wales and across Queensland.
McCaffrey's Australian Livestock Marketing agent, Ken McCaffrey said it was a "creditable sale result".
"There was solid bidding right throughout the day," Mr McCaffrey said.
"There was a broad diversity of genetics and successful genetics in the industry offered on the day and I think that's why there was a high percentage of repeat buyers buying on the day.
"Some strong commercial cattlemen bought bulls on the day and also various studs from north and central Queensland, and even as far as the Central Burnett purchase sire prospects on the day.
"The buyers were extremely happy with what they bought today for the value they bought them at as well."
Mr McCaffrey said while the average was down on both bulls and females on the day, there was still strong competition from the buyers gallery
"There was very strong competition on the females and I think the industry values highly the female bloodlines you can select at NCC," he said.
