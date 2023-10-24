Queensland Country Life
Nobbs Cattle Co 2023 annual Brahman bull and female tops at $34,000

By Ben Harden
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:40am, first published October 24 2023 - 7:50pm
Alistair and Pam Davison, Viva Brahmans, Middlemount, purchased the $34,000 sale top price bull, NCC Selwood, and are pictured with Queensland Rural's Dustyn Fitzgerald, and NCC stud principal Brett Nobbs. Picture by Ben Harden
Nobbs Cattle Co's annual on-property Brahman sale at at Inverrio, Duaringa, delivered a great number of value-for-money buying opportunities for commercial and seedstock producers on Tuesday, with at least 70 per cent of lots sold for $10,000 or less.

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

