The inaugural Smit Dorper and Boondarra White Dorper Ram sale was held on Friday, October 20, at the Charleville Showgrounds.
A total of 37 out of 52 rams sold to clearance rate of 71 per cent, gross total of $39,800 and an average price of $1076 per head.
Stud owners Wayne and Karen Dingle topped at $1600 three times to Jordan and Tammy Smith, Laurita Pastoral Co,, Tambo, who purchased six lots to average $1300.
Mr Smith said they were looking for Dorper rams with "good stats" and "a bit better body" to join with their herd of around 2500 made up of white and black ewes.
Overall they wanted to breed more black Dorpers for their markets and improve their yields.
"I don't want to say the market is after blacks, because Aussie whites are getting a bit of a touch up, but just talking to processors, buyers, and feedlotters, they just tend to be leaning towards the original blacks."
It was the fist time the Smith family had purchased rams from the Dingles but they had prior success with Bellevue rams.
Bulk buyers Stewart and Tracey Sargent, Cooma Station, Eromanga, purchased seven rams to average $1000.
Buyers came from Quilpie, Mitchell, Dirranbandi, Surat, Tambo, and Morven.
