A decision by Meandarra-based Carabar Angus stud to hold a western Queensland sale this year has paid off for principal Darren Hegarty.
The inaugural Blackall sale on Tuesday morning resulted in a full clearance of the 47 bulls offered for sale under the hammer, and a top price of $9000.
That was paid by Mitch and Kristy Hodgkinson, Amaroo, Clermont and the Elders agent acting for them, Matt Lockwood said the couple had a fresh herd of black cows they wanted to keep all black.
They purchased five bulls in total from the sale, averaging $6400.
Mr Lockwood said the proximity of the sale had been ideal for them, and the stud's reputation for producing bulls able to cope in tough country was another selling point.
" We're hoping they'll perform well in the heat of central Queensland," he said.
"The five the Hodgkinsons bought are all of a type - they've got good muscling about them, a nice North Queensland skin, and a bit of frame."
They are well-known Droughtmaster breeders but Mr Lockwood said they couldn't go past the premium that black cattle get in the saleyards.
Their top purchase, Carabar Judge T73 weighed 766kg at 21 months, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 7 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 113 square centimetres, intra-muscular fat of 6.6 per cent, and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.
The sale averaged $4978, and Darren Hegarty said he was pleased the plans they'd had for a western sale for a few years had worked out so well.
"Drought knocked our numbers back so we had to put a hold on the idea, but those are back up, and we're more central to some of our customers up here," he said.
As well as selling bulls to four repeat clients - Greg and Jill Peck, Purtora, Blackall; Andrew Hacker, Hazelwood, Longreach; and two buyers from Roma in Coolibah Cattle Co and Tullamore Park Pastoral - the other seven purchasers were all new clients.
One of them, Sandover Pastoral, which has country at Blackall as well as in the Northern Territory, gave the sale a solid floor when its owners Stewart and Anna Weir bought 18 bulls for $4000 each.
Mr Weir said they'd go over Brahman-Santa Gertrudis-Shorthorn-cross cattle at South Terrick at Blackall, and were the first straight Angus bulls they'd bought.
"We use black bulls - we've bought from Watasanta, from Eidsvold Station, and we're trying Superblacks," he said. "When the drought breaks, we think the cow with a calf at foot will be a saleable item."
He'll be keeping his black bulls at Blackall, using Santa Gertrudis sires for his country between Alice Springs and Mount Isa.
Mr Weir said that having Angus bulls for sale on his doorstep at Blackall helped him decide to attend the sale.
"It was lucky we were here mustering," he said.
The other volume buyer was Triple P Grazing, Ban Ban, Longreach, who selected six bulls for an average $5666.
Other bulls went to Cloncurry, Barcaldine and Tambo.
