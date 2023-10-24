Nearly 300 ladies from across Queensland made the voyage to the remote town of Bedourie in the Diamantina Shire over the weekend to mark the tenth annual Channel Country Ladies Day event.
"It was a truly memorable weekend with the tenth-year anniversary bringing back some crowd favourites from previous years, including Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson OAM as well as the dynamic duo of comedians Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan," said Channel Country Ladies Day committee president, Charleville's Diane Dowrick.
"The hot weather didn't deter the ladies from getting among the activities, with women enjoying a three-day line-up of guest speakers, themed events, business and creative workshops, stand-up comedy, beauty and health appointments, plus market stall shopping and fine dining.
"Taking the ocean to the Simpson desert, the 'Under the Sea' themed cocktail party on Friday night drew an eclectic line up of costumes, from jellyfish outfits to Titanic dress-ups, mermaids and sharks."
Joining in the fun was entertainer Atete Panui with traditional Hawaiian music and hula dancing.
The energy continued into Saturday's program with guest speakers Brooke Hanson OAM, Dalene Wray of OBE Organic, a born and bred Birdsville local, and Rebecca Bradshaw from Rural Child Health all speaking on important topics of self care, finding your tribe and prioritising your health.
Channel Country Ladies Day co-founders Kristy McGregor and Michelle Reay spoke about the first event, which started in the hangar at Durham Downs Station in 2012, how it culminated and the importance of supporting remote women.
They said the diversity of services the event is able to bring was a big part of its success and what drew people along.
Reiki, massage, facial and hair appointments were fully subscribed all weekend.
Di said it was wonderful to have local beauty therapists on hand to provide massage and hair appointments as well as health service providers, such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service, who offered appointments with the women's health doctor, and referrals.
The creative workshops were a huge hit with five sessions on offer including trucker cap and ceramic pot painting, memoir and live nude drawing with comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs, as well as trinket bowl weaving and wire hat making.
Another highlight of the weekend was the auction of the 'Community Canvas' painted over the weekend by Quilpie artist Lyn Barnes, with every attendee given the opportunity to paint themselves into the picture.
It was auctioned off on Saturday night with the help of comedian Mandy Nolan and sold for $15,000, with half the proceeds going directly to Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Saturday night entertainment alongside the Black Truck & Ag 'Resort Glam' Long Table dinner included a fashion parade by Red Ridge Interior Queensland, showcasing local Indigenous artist-designed garments, worn by local women, and storytelling from artist Jean Barr Crombie-Aulpunda, who spoke of the history behind the label and the connection it holds to the Channel Country.
For the committee, the continued impact the event is having ten years on is special.
"The feedback coming through already is so positive, with many expressing gratitude for the abundance of activities on offer, and enquiring about the next instalment in 2024," Di said.
"Nearly half our participants this year joined us for the first time.
"It's great to know the event is reaching and having an impact on a growing audience of remote women.
"We connect and reconnect women each year.
"One woman told me it's the most important event in her diary each year, one weekend they look forward to as it means so much to them.
"There are now hundreds of women across regional Queensland who are back home, reflecting on their weekend, each who've had a chance to relax, try their hand at something new, got in a shopping fix, listened to some inspiring speakers, done something creative, and have walked away feeling refreshed."
The next event will be held in the Bulloo Shire.
