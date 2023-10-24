Queensland Country Life
See what the Channel Country Ladies Day served up at Bedourie

Updated October 25 2023 - 7:26am, first published October 24 2023 - 9:00pm
Nearly 300 ladies from across Queensland made the voyage to the remote town of Bedourie in the Diamantina Shire over the weekend to mark the tenth annual Channel Country Ladies Day event.

