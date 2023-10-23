Cows and feeder cattle sell to stronger market at Woodford

There were 181 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Cows and feeder cattle sold to a stronger market.
Quality calves and vealers were also stronger, while plainer, lighter types continue to struggle.
Littlemore Farms, Colinton, sold cows for $1280 and $930 and store heifers for $800 and $740.
Greg Nunn, Kilcoy, sold Brangus and Droughtmaster cows for $1170 and $980.
Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold young Brangus weaner steers for $450.
Gary Bochow, Conondale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $480.
Terry O'Neill, Bracalba, sold Romagnola vealer males for $410 and heifers for $395.
Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold lines of vealer heifers for $400 and $390 and light Charbray store heifer calves for $290.
K & R Nichols, Stanmore, sold Charolais cross male calves for $290.
