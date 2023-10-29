Water assets must be protected

The valuable resource of water is a lifeline that sustains not only crops and livestock for the Queensland agricultural sector, but also the very essence of rural communities.
Last week, National Water Week gave us cause to reflect on how important water is to each and every one of us and celebrate some of the incredible water producing natural assets we are fortunate enough to have.
Water, of course, comes in a variety of forms, but one of the greatest natural water assets in Australia is the precious Great Artesian Basin.
Often referred to as one of the world's greatest underground water reservoirs, the Great Artesian Basin, holds a special place in the heart of not only agriculture, but also the rural communities who rely on this incredible resource.
Covering an area of approximately 1.7 million square kilometres, this vast underground water source plays a pivotal role in sustaining life, communities and industry across arid and semi-arid regions.
The Basin is a source of rejuvenation for ecosystems.
It feeds wetlands, rivers, and springs, providing crucial habitats for native flora and fauna.
The unique artesian springs are hotspots of biodiversity, supporting a wide range of species adapted to the artesian water's consistent temperature and mineral content.
The Great Artesian Basin also has incredible cultural and historical significance. With the basin providing the only source of fresh water through much of inland Australia, it enabled the establishment and continued prosperity of numerous rural communities.
We all have a role to play when it comes to responsible water management, whether it's through simple water efficiency measures or more complex water saving technology adoption and improved on farm practices.
It is also our responsibility to manage and preserve this critical resource by protecting natural assets that we have in Queensland and Australia, such as the incredible Great Artesian Basin.
Water is not just a resource, it's the essence of life for Queensland agriculture and rural communities.
It sustains livelihoods, nourishes the land, and drives economic prosperity.
As we navigate the complexities of the future, we must recognise and appreciate the importance of water and work together to ensure that this lifeline remains strong for generations to come.
Water, and its significance to Queensland agriculture and rural communities cannot be overstated.
The Great Artesian Basin is an incredible source of water that so many rely on.
This natural asset must be protected for generations to come.
