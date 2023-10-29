Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Vital role of Great Artesian Basin and other water assets must be recognised

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
October 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water assets must be protected
Water assets must be protected

The valuable resource of water is a lifeline that sustains not only crops and livestock for the Queensland agricultural sector, but also the very essence of rural communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.