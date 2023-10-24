Overseas subsidies, a shrunken labour force, and the effectiveness of MLA levies were some of the topics examined in a lively panel discussion at the Barcoo Beef Challenge presentation dinner on Saturday night.
Although now in opposition, Nationals leader David Littleproud, who was in his Maranoa electorate heartland, had plenty to say about setting out a global environment that Australian producers could be competitive in.
He took many opportunities to point out initiatives that he'd put in place as Agriculture Minister in the Morrison government, particularly in the area of free trade agreements.
"A rules-based trading system is so important for each and every one of us," he said.
"If we don't have that - take the sugar industry. Two years ago, when I was Ag Minister, I took the Indians to the WTO on sugar dumping, and we won.
"Now we're about to see, for the first time in our history, sugar prices hit $1000 a tonne."
Mr Littleproud took a sideswipe at a decision by federal Transport, Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Catherine King for a 90-day review into the former coalition government's $120 billion Infrastructure Investment Program.
"Now that's 177 days past due date, and that $120 billion was coming to a postcode near you," he said.
"That was road, that was rail, that was dam, and I suspect that'll be pushed in to the Melbourne rail link, which is close to a $500m project.
"It will do bugger-all for any of us, but help a few Melbournites get home a few minutes earlier."
Pulled back on track by the evening's MC Kenneth Wagner, Mr Littleproud said Australia, with a population of 26 million, had to understand its place in the world.
"We don't get to dictate the rules, much as we sit there and beat our chest," he said. "You might get a warm fuzzy feeling telling the world to get stuffed - you can't."
The discussion then veered over to the processing industry and Kilcoy Global Foods' national livestock manager Craig Price's experiences competing in a global market.
As expected, he said they were strongly influenced by what overseas competitors were doing, citing the drought in the US and its livestock sell-off into traditional Australian markets such as Japan and Korea.
The topic of the moment, the lack of kill capacity, all comes down to increasing the labour force, he believed.
While his company was not in a bad position labour force-wise, having gone from 1300 bodies a day earlier in the year to 1500 now, and was aiming to get to 1600, the lack of housing was the big problem.
"We were looking to fix that ourselves by building accommodation but we've found that very difficult, for one thing or another," he said.
Mr Littleproud jumped in, saying it was government policy that was stopping workers coming in, criticising the federal government's removal of the ag visa, and saying that the PALM scheme, while it brought in 42,000 workers, primary industry had to compete with aged care, childcare and health care needs.
"While I think the meat processing sector's got more of the PALM scheme than the hort sector, they've made big changes to the PALM scheme," he said.
"They've got rid of averaging provisions, so those working in the horticulture sector, what happens is, you could average their hours over the time that they were here, because this thing called rain comes every now and then.
"This new government says, doesn't matter whether it rains or not, you've got to pay them whether they're lying on the couch or not, a minimum 30 hour week, (so) the only people who can afford the PALM scheme are these guys (processors)."
Asked about the narrative that retailers are making all the money, and what a balanced industry looked like, Mr Price said, speaking from Kilcoy's perspective, they have a true relationship with their supply chain of feedlotters, thanks to killing only grain-fed cattle.
"When I started with Kilcoy 21 years ago, we killed 60,000 cattle that year, he said.
"This year we'll kill over 460,000.
"That growth has come through improving our relationship with suppliers, but it's also important to remember, we're not buying any more cattle from any more feedlotters.
"As we've grown our business, feedlotters have grown theirs.
"For me, that's a successful relationship. These are all small family businesses.
"The real important thing in all this is having that relationship and get rid of this us and them mentality."
According to Mr Littleproud, the imbalance came from the power wielded by Australia's big supermarket chains.
"They're no friend of the Australian farmer," he said.
Commenting that governments shouldn't interfere with Australian markets unless there's an imbalance, he said the retail landscape was a classic case of imbalance.
He hoped the grocery code of conduct review would introduce reforms, in the amount companies were penalised for breaches.
"The biggest penalty for one of those supermarkets at the moment, of a voluntary code, is $64,000," he said.
"They will write a cheque out for the cost of doing business.
"The minimum penalty should be $10 million and there should be divestiture powers - they might lose a Dan Murphys along the way."
Mr Littleproud defended the MLA, saying the R&D and marketing of all Australia's primary industries had been streamlined down to 15 bodies, with commercialisation now in the mix.
"Go and google GrowAg - it's where every piece of innovation work that every one of those 15 R&Ds do is put up on a website," he said. "Since we put that in place when I was minister two years ago, there has been over 200 commercial enquiries about partnering with our R&D, so you don't have to spend the money, they do."
He saw the development of Cattle Australia as a good thing, saying it now allowed a "strong, big industry" to walk the halls of Canberra with clout.
Media commentator Ben Dobbin said the industry had "stuffed up" in not selling its secret, Australian beef, to the cities well enough.
"We actually need to get a focus back on people knowing what the people of Tambo and the west do, because they have no idea," he said.
We've got the Ekka and that's all good, and AgForce has got - we go to Toowoomba for a day - that's all BS.
"Let's get Australians eating Australian beef - that raises everything.
"They're proud of it, they're proud of their farmers, and then we can grow from there."
