Barcoo Beef Challenge panel debates kill capacity, labour shortages

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 24 2023 - 11:40pm, first published 1:00pm
Media commentator Ben Dobbin, Kilcoy Global Foods' national livestock manager Craig Price, and Nationals leader David Littleproud taking part in the panel discussion at the Barcoo Beef Challenge presentation dinner at Tambo. Picture: Sally Gall
Overseas subsidies, a shrunken labour force, and the effectiveness of MLA levies were some of the topics examined in a lively panel discussion at the Barcoo Beef Challenge presentation dinner on Saturday night.

