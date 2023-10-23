Brahman bulls hit $85,000 on two occasions at the 50th Anniversary Lancefield Brahmans Invitation Sale, CQLX, Gracemere on Monday.
All but one of the 104 bulls sold by the end of proceedings for an average of $13,097.
Sale vendors Lancefield S and Lancefield M studs and their invited vendors, 2AM, Palmal and Elrose studs saw their cattle sell to all areas of Queensland, Western Australia and into the Northern Territory.
First bull at the $85,000 figure was catalogued by Matt and Janelle McCamley, Lancefield M stud, Dululu.
Lancefield M Chemistry 7525/MM, a 25-month-old by Lancefield M Carlisle 5116/M, weighed 905 kilograms, rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and eight millimetres, an eye muscle area of 151 square centimetres and intramuscular fat measurement of 4.8 per cent.
Snapping up the youngster was the Brett Cattle Company, Waterloo Station, Katherine.
At the same figure was the 25-month-old 2AM Beef Wood 7955.
Offered by Andrew and Anna McCamley, 2AM stud, Dingo, Beef Wood sired by the $210,000 Clukan Baobab 365/8 was knocked down to Brett and Susan Kirk and family, Hazelton stud, Middlemount.
Beef Wood weighed 867 kilograms, rib and rump fat measurements of 15 and 11 millimetres, an eye muscle area of 150 square centimetres and intramuscular fat reading of 5.7 per cent.
In all 33 bulls, or 32 per cent of the male offering found destinations in the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
