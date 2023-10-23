Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Lancefield Invitational sale sets solid average

By Kent Ward
Updated October 24 2023 - 7:49am, first published October 23 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Passfield, Hourn & Bishop Qld representing Brett Cattle Company, Waterloo Station, Katherine, Northern Territory with Matt and Janelle McCamley, Lancefield M stud, Dululu and their equal sale topping entry, the $85,000 Lancefield M Chemistry 7525/MM. Picture: Kent Ward
Brad Passfield, Hourn & Bishop Qld representing Brett Cattle Company, Waterloo Station, Katherine, Northern Territory with Matt and Janelle McCamley, Lancefield M stud, Dululu and their equal sale topping entry, the $85,000 Lancefield M Chemistry 7525/MM. Picture: Kent Ward

Brahman bulls hit $85,000 on two occasions at the 50th Anniversary Lancefield Brahmans Invitation Sale, CQLX, Gracemere on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.