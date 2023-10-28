Family farm transitions: Don't be afraid to ask the hard questions

We have many primary producer clients in their fourth and fifth generations of long-held family businesses.
It is our experience in acting for these families that communication, planning, and structuring are essential elements of a successful transition.
One of the most common questions we receive about longer-term planning for families who want to work through transitioning a business is - where do we start?
As lawyers, we are often referred matters only when family members are already in dispute and because of this, we think it is essential to do a fact gathering exercise upfront to properly assess the position of the business and the family members in the context of transitioning a business from one generation to the next.
Communication is the key to preventing a dispute, and frequent communication needs to occur so that information is made available to all the key participants in the family before a transition can be effected. It's important to know what information you need however to make this exercise productive.
It is not uncommon for a son or daughter to have been involved in the family farming enterprise for many years, sometimes decades, without any discussion occurring between the relevant child and his or her parents about essential issues such as:
Parents don't generally want to set a child up to fail and children don't generally want their parents to be destitute after years of working hard, often with no holidays or time away from the farm.
Where we often see a transition fall apart is when these questions aren't discussed amongst the family in an open, fair, and non-judgemental way.
If you are having issues communicating as a family, don't be afraid to get help if it is needed.
Also, don't avoid asking the difficult questions-they won't go away and resentments will build over time leading to disputes that could have been avoided-and don't avoid talking about the transition plan, analysing the business, and importantly understanding how to work together to keep the business in the family.
The earlier a plan is started, the easier these questions are to answer.
