Family farm transitions: Don't be afraid to ask the hard questions

How is the business structured? Is the structure optimal for the business moving forward? Are there any unexpected risks hiding in the structure?

What are the 'wants and needs' of parents when they are no longer able to be involved in the business due to physical and/or mental impairment from age?

Have parents thought about what they want to do in retirement?

Do parents have sufficient off-farm capital to do what they want in retirement without relying on the farming business?

What are the competing interests for parents from siblings not associated with the family farming enterprise?

How are aged care and medical expenses to be funded, and by whom, if needed for aging parents?

Are there risks to the future of the business if the transition of major business assets (particularly land) is only planned for in the Wills of asset owners where they could be at risk if a claim is made against the estate in due course?

Can the business fund transactional costs, particularly capital gains tax and in some instances duty, if assets are to be transitioned during lifetime to secure the business for the next generation?