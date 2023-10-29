Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Farmers expected higher wheat protein levels following the drier than average season

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
October 29 2023 - 11:00am
Wheat protein levels fail to meet expectations
Bids for high protein Australian Prime Hard wheat for 13 per cent plus protein continue to climb with harvest results showing high quality milling wheat supplies will be scarce.

