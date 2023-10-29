Wheat protein levels fail to meet expectations

Bids for high protein Australian Prime Hard wheat for 13 per cent plus protein continue to climb with harvest results showing high quality milling wheat supplies will be scarce.
Overall wheat quality is high, although most farmers are saying only the occasional loads of wheat are reaching the 13pc protein levels which would attract a $50-60 a tonne price premium above the benchmark APW.
Most of the wheat deliveries are making APW and H2 quality with proteins ranging from 10 to 12 pc.
It comes as a disappointment to farmers who were expecting wheat protein levels would be reasonably high following the drier than average season, which usually results in higher protein levels in wheat and barley.
GrainCorp reported it had received 290,000 tonnes of grain deliveries into its Queensland up-country sites as of October 23.
They said most of the grain deliveries to date have been around Emerald, Mt McLaren in Central Queensland and around Meandarra and Goondiwindi in Southern Queensland.
Harvest is also underway in NSW, where GrainCorp has taken more than 136,000 tonnes.
Most of the NSW harvest activity has been around Moree and Narrabri and as far south as Dubbo.
Last week's warm weather has triggered early canola and barley harvesting in the southern half of NSW.
Northern grain prices were cautiously lower last week with buyers' aware supplies are likely to be difficult to access later in the season.
Barley and wheat were down about $5 to around $455 delivered into the Darling Downs.
It's expected to be a relatively quick harvest in Queensland and northern NSW with activity expected to be winding down in the second half of November.
Strong demand from feedlots and other domestic users is expected to keep northern feed grain supplies tight through most of 2024.
United States and French wheat futures closed moderately higher last week following a kick in export demand and supportive inputs coming from India.
The United States has strong wheat export sales in recent weeks with China emerging as the major destination.
India raised the price it buys locally produced wheat by 7pc as the government tries to encourage farmers to increase production, to ease the current tight supplies.
Indian flour millers have encouraged the government lower or remove the import duties to lower domestic prices.
