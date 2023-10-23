Other noted victories from the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock included Victorian competitor Michael Hiscock winning the Knudsen Family Restricted Open with Mewburn Bewick after a run off with fellow southern competitor Mark Ruff. Mewburn Bewick has a special connection with the Triple Crown as well - the stallion was bred by the Hiscock Family and is out of the 2013 Warwick Gold Cup winner, Hazelwood Advice and sired by Bonlac Gigolo who won the 2013 Warwick Champion of Champions Campdraft.