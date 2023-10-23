Queensland Country Life
Ben Hall wins Chinchilla Grandfather Clock for the fifth time riding Chisums Cash

By Robyn Paine
October 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Muttaburra competitor Ben Hall secured his fifth Chinchilla Grandfather Clock win on the weekend riding Chisums Cash and forged his name as one of Australia's most decorated campdraft competitors in the history of the sport.

