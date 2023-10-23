Muttaburra competitor Ben Hall secured his fifth Chinchilla Grandfather Clock win on the weekend riding Chisums Cash and forged his name as one of Australia's most decorated campdraft competitors in the history of the sport.
Mr Hall has featured prominently in the results of the Triple Crown campdrafts over the years, having won the Condamine Bell Open on eight occasions and the Warwick Gold Cup on three occasions.
Ben Hall is the son of well known campdrafters, Terry and Christine Hall. He lives at Bibil, Muttaburra with his wife Jaye (nee Daley) and their children, Madison and Wyat, where they run a number of cattle properties and breed performance horses.
Chisums Cash is an 11-year-old quarter horse by RS Chisum out of Cash's Spin and was bred by Corey and Trudie Holden. This mare was passed in at the 2017 Nutrien Classic Sale, and purchased a year later privately by Ben Hall and his mother Christine and has been in the Hall's campdrafting string since.
Other noted victories from the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock included Victorian competitor Michael Hiscock winning the Knudsen Family Restricted Open with Mewburn Bewick after a run off with fellow southern competitor Mark Ruff. Mewburn Bewick has a special connection with the Triple Crown as well - the stallion was bred by the Hiscock Family and is out of the 2013 Warwick Gold Cup winner, Hazelwood Advice and sired by Bonlac Gigolo who won the 2013 Warwick Champion of Champions Campdraft.
Kabra competitor Matthew Moffat has been enjoying a stellar year on the campdraft circuit, and claimed the Australian Stockmans Saddlery Novice riding JMD Fascinator with 266 points. Earlier this year, Mr Moffat was victorious at the Sydney Royal Easter Show World Championship Campdraft with Teah Beak's She Be A Cat.
The Sandon Glenoch Angus Ladies Campdraft was won by Charli Curr, riding her father Philip Curr's horse, Devine, with an aggregate score of 180 points. This year 120 competitors started in the first round and 23 competitors advanced on to the ladies final under the watchful eye of judge Coralie Daly.
The RDO Equipment Maiden / Novice Rider and Horse was taken out by Jordan McDowall riding Yaven Smooth Sailing. To be eligible, maiden/novice riders and horse had to be nominated in the first round of the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock Open to qualify.
One of the featured evening events on the Chinchilla program was the Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Saddled Cut Out, which was won by Mundubbera competitor Joe Payne riding Spin Rey, with an aggregate cut out score of 48.5 over the two rounds.
The final leg of the Triple Crown, the Warwick Gold Cup commenced Monday October 23 with 644 nominations in the Pryde's Easi Feed Gold Cup and 652 nominations in the Ascot Cattle Co Canning Downs for the week long competition.
The RDO Equipment Ladies has attracted 187 entries, the Frasers Livestock Transport Stallions Campdraft has 92 entries and the Webuild Champion of Champions has 94 starters. A full report will be published in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.