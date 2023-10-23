Share with the world what your life is about, Barcoo Beef Challenge vice-president Josh Phelps urged the 110 attendees at the group's presentation dinner in Tambo on Saturday night.
Under a beautifully lit setting of festoon lights and starlight, Josh told partygoers that the stark disconnect between what he does and what people think he does was brought home to him at an event on the Gold Coast recently.
"Our voice is too quiet - the man on the land is positioned to be Australia's next great hero but we're not so great at communicating that," he said.
"There is genuine intrigue for our life - I think what people see is the value we hold in the family unit, the meaning behind a handshake, and helping a neighbour without reward."
Before the awards for the year's feedlot challenge were handed out, Josh congratulated all participants, saying if they were there, they weren't resting on their laurels.
They were treated to a three-course meal courtesy of Batesy's Smoke and Grill, and music from Riley Young.
Money raised from the contest goes towards improving healthcare outcomes in the region.
