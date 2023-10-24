Online clearance rate falls to 51pc

AuctionsPlus commercial cattle listings lifted to 8,630 head, increasing by 14 per cent.
The larger offering was met with reduced competition as clearance fell to 51pc and value over reserve fell by $52 to average $88.
The 280-330kg steer category decreased by 18pc to average $637/head.
The overall market trended lower this week, with nine categories falling and three categories gaining on last week, with the gains received being marginal and varied throughout, with two heifer categories and one steer category posting gains.
Breeding stock registered a 20pc rise in offerings but posted falls across the board, however, clearance rates were more consistent than the steer and heifer lines.
Steers
Steers 280-330kg registered a smaller offering of 1109 head and averaged $637/hd - down $137 from last week for a 30pc clearance. Prices ranged from 170-279c and averaged 206c/kg lwt.
From Nevertire, NSW a line of 85 Poll Hereford steers aged 14 to 15 months old and weighing 312kg returned $530/hd, or 170c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Inverell, NSW.
Steers 330-400kg cleared a similarly low 30pc, even with a smaller offering on last week at 1224 head. The average price of $825/hd was down $14 from the previous week. Prices ranged from 193-263c and averaged 221c/kg lwt.
From Wellington, NSW a line of 60 Angus steers aged 15 to 16 months old and weighing 389kg returned $870/hd, or 224c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Gundagai, NSW.
Heifers
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 920 head and averaged $564/head - down $12 from last week for a 36pc clearance. Prices ranged from 158-232c and averaged 184c/kg lwt.
From Walcha, NSW a line of 130 Angus heifers, split between two even lots aged 12 to 13 months old and weighing 301kg returned $490/hd, or 163c/kg lwt and $500/hd, or 166c/kg lwt and will travel to separate buyers in Walla Walla, NSW and Tottenham, NSW.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 852 head and averaged $752/head - up $30 from last week for a 55pc clearance. Prices ranged from 166-239c and averaged 203c/kg lwt.
From Uranquinty, NSW a line of 32 Angus heifers aged 12 to 14 months old and weighing 371kg returned $720/hd, or 194c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Wodonga, VIC.
Breeding stock
PTIC heifers registered a larger offering of 211 head and averaged $1073/hd - down $57 from last week for a 93pc clearance.
From Hay, NSW a line of 177 Angus heifers split between three even lots, aged 14 to 16 months old and weighing 439kg, each returned $1100/hd and will travel to the same buyer in Lavington, NSW.
AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb numbers decreased slightly this week by 3pc to see 61,823 head offered.
Demand was strong, with a 10-percentage point rise in clearance from last week at 72pc, while the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator increased by 11 cents to average 325c/kg DW.
NSM ewe prices eased with all four categories decreasing. Value over reserve was firm on last week at $8. Yarding numbers were driven by a return to more common levels for crossbred lambs, while higher sheep and joined ewe offerings helped offset the decrease in Merino wether lamb numbers.
New season lambs numbers fell from last week at 36,769 head, however, the slightly smaller offering encouraged a strong 79pc clearance rate and prices increased by $11 to average $62/hd. Value Over Reserve for the new season offering averaged $8 above set reserves, highlighted by two lines of first cross ewe lambs from Narromine, NSW which sold $59 over their set reserve to finish at $124/head.
Crossbred lamb numbers almost doubled from last week, with the 19,785 head up $2 on last week's numbers to average $62/hd. Clearance was a healthy 85pc.
From Murringo, NSW a line of 650 Poll Dorset/Merino May/Jun '23 mixed sex lambs weighing 39kg lwt returned $77/hd, or 199c/kg.
Merino wether lamb supply dropped drastically this week, falling by 70pc from last week's highs to see 6087 head offered. Demand for the category was strong, with an 86pc clearance achieved and prices dropped by $1 to average $44/hd.
From Strathbogie, VIC a line of 315 May/Jun '23 Merino wether lambs weighing 36kg lwt returned $62/hd, or 173c/kg.
Merino ewes with lambs at foot have hit the box this week, with the 1,457 head resulting in a 100% clearance rate. Prices ranged from $42 to $97 and averaged $65/head. From Trangie, NSW a line of 216 Merino ewes and 280 Border Leicester lambs at foot sold for $90/hd. The ewes are two to three years old and weigh 61kg, while the lambs weighed 23kg and are two to three months of age.
