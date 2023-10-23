The use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, industrial exoskeletons, and robotics are at the forefront of research and development in the meat processing industry.
The sector is looking ahead at solutions that will help address staffing shortages, not by replacing employees, but by decreasing the physical demands of the job, and freeing up time by using technology to do the menial tasks taking employees away from the important ones.
It's no secret processors around the country are crying out for staff. Teys Australia's manager of corporate and industry affairs Dr John Langbridge described labour shortages as their "single biggest problem" and said the reality was that Australians were less willing to work in blue-collar jobs.
He since since Australia was competing in the export market with countries that had much cheaper labour costs, it was imperative the industry focused on improving efficiency and looking after the available workforce.
"What we want is look after the workforce better, give them a better sort of working life and have all the robotic smarts literally doing the heavy lifting," Dr Langbridge said.
That's where the use of exoskeletons could come in.
Program manager of advanced manufacturing at Australian Meat Processor Corporation, Stuart Shaw said exoskeletons refer to a structure that provides assistance to humans. These could either require a power supply or be bio-mechanical (such as using one's own body, levers, or springs).
He said assistance could come through providing additional strength or dexterity, to keep posture for longer, or to move into a certain working position, or take the tension off of particular muscle groups, etc.
Other manufacturing sectors, like the automotive industry, already use exoskeletons in the ways the beef processing sector would like to, however Mr Shaw said there were unique challenges to make them suitable for the food processing environment.
"The technologies is definitely capable, but we have to make it more environmentally preferred to operate in the industry," he said.
He said that research focused on requirements around certain wash down and sterilisation procedures.
Other challenges were that exoskeletons were not robust enough for industry, breaking too easily at this point, and were not commercially viable, but could be in the future.
Trialling of this technology has been going on in the industry for around two or three years, however but Mr Shaw said there had been limited success as the technology was still relatively new.
He said it was difficult to make predictions on how long it would be before the industry would be rolling out the technology, but guessed it would take around five to 10 years before they become commercially suitable.
Teys Australia has been enthusiastically exploring ideas to implement more robotics into their facilities.
Until recently Teys was working on a robotics project at its Rockhampton facility that would have revolutionised the boning process by completely automating it.
Dr Langbridge described it as a "greenfield operations", meaning that the company would have had to basically launch it from the ground up.
When the reality of the project really set it, it was realised the existing boning room would have had to be basically rebuilt to handle the robotic meat handling function.
Rebuilding from the ground up presented challenges for the continued operation of the facility.
"Even if you were building a brand new meatworks, the process would probably be prohibitively expensive," Dr Langbridge said.
He said once the numbers were crunched, the return on investment, originally projected to have been eight or nine per cent, was going to drop to about two per cent.
"In a sense we've gone back to the drawing board, and we're looking at a more modular approach so that we can retrofit to our existing process," Dr Langbridge said.
Mr Shaw said such a project was groundbreaking in that it hadn't been done anywhere in the world, and said the technology was likely still out of reach due to price and some of it was still "conceptual".
He said the lamb processing industry had however seen successful automated bonding processing called LEAP that the beef industry could learn from, "it will just take time and money".
According to Meat and Livestock Australia the system uses X-rays images to guide automated saws to precisely cut between specific bones.
This precision increases value by minimising waste, maximising the amount of higher value cuts and has a high throughput up to 10 carcases per minute.
Mr Shaw said in the same way artificial intelligence was revolutionising everyday life, it had the capacity to do the same in the meat processing sector, and so how it could be used in the future was boundless.
He said like exoskeletons, AI could free up time for the employee to do more important tasks.
"AI can enhance the power of the human to do more with their time."
An example he gave was the ability to use AI to identify and confirm the correct products were being packed into the correct carton, particularity important in the context of ensuring export deliveries were correct.
"That might sound quite trivial, but that's actually very important for the industry," he said.
Another example he gave was the use of AI to identify where to process or make cuts into a carcase.
"In the past we used X-ray to identify where particular features of the carcase was but now we're using AI through a free a database of thousands of images to calculate where to cut, so what means is that we can actually make the automation more economical," he said.
