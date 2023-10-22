Celebrations kicked off in spectacular fashion at Sunday night's 50th Anniversary Lancefield Brahmans Invitation Sale.
Conducted at CQLX under lights 28 grey heifers hit $35,000 to the way to an average $14,428 and a complete clearance of the offering.
The evenings top money went to the $35,000, 2AM Mariah Haze 8513.
Offered by Andrew and Anna McCamley, 2AM stud, Dingo the 13-month-old daughter of the $200,000 NCC Perry sold to Brian and Cindy Hughes, Lanes Creek stud, Georgetown.
The 2AM prefix also sold a 13-month-old by their retained sire, 2AM Aztek 7346 for $25,000 to Rob and Sharon Flute, Chatfield stud, Charters Towers.
Lancefield S Empress 6817/1 a yearling daughter of Lancefield S Jaspar 6117/ fetched $24,000 selling to William and Megan Beale, Mamillae stud, Nindaroo.
Empress 6817/1 was offered by Scott and Lizette McCamley, Lancefield S stud, Dululu.
David and Julie McCamley, Palmal stud, Dingo sold their 25-month Palmal Genavive 1127 for $22,500 to the Mackenzie family, Arizona S stud, Dingo.
Palmal sold a flush guaranteeing six transferable embryos in their donor, Lancefield D Estelle 5407/D for $34,000 to the Mamillae stud, Nindaroo.
Matthew and Janelle McCamley, Lancefield M stud, Dululu sold their polled scurred entry, Lancefield M Stacey 5413/M for $21,000 to the Chatfield prefix.
Rodger Jefferis and family, Elrose stud, Theodore sold the sale opener, Elrose Killarnie 22646 a 25-month-old by the record breaking NCC Justified for $22,500 to Ray and Leah Vella, Vella stud, Proserpine.
Taking 14 head or half of the heifers in a major show of support were Rob and Sharon Flute, Chatfield stud, Charters Towers.
Their line of heifers averaged $13,143.
Selling agents: Hourn and Bishop Qld and simulcast on StockLive.
