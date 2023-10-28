Queensland Country Life
AgForce and NFF can offer valuable agricultural insights as part of the federal environmental law reform consultation process

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
October 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Voice of ag matters in environment law reforms

You may remember my concerns raised recently in this very column about the federal government delaying its reform of environmental laws - despite the well-founded fears of business and green groups alike about the ramifications of that.

