Lucky or unlucky, call it what you want, but I've ridden one hell of a ride during my short time doing business in agriculture.
Since we set off into the sunset in this industry, my husband Bryce and I have encountered the worst drought in 100 years, followed by earth-shattering highs in both rainfall measurements and cattle prices, to now managing under the biggest market slump in almost 50 years.
Phew, I'm tired writing this.
News to no one, but budgeting is near impossible. Forecasting is a waste of energy.
Sleep is fractured and honestly, are we Arthur or Martha?
Maybe at the end of the day we're just thrill seekers getting high off the rollercoaster ride that is trying to grow protein in a dangerously volatile climate and market.
Despite this, we wouldn't be doing anything else.
For us, there's two ways of looking at our situation.
We could sell up and cash in and go and sip lattes beside the sea, taking up our qualified trades as journalist and electrician respectively.
Or, we could see it for the opportunity that it represents.
We choose the latter.
How fortunate we are that by the age of 30 we've been able to live experiences in all three extreme circumstances that better shape us as cattlemen and women, managers and business people.
Prior to the three events mentioned, we ran a very generic agricultural business.
We were reactive rather than proactive, made decisions on emotion and were consequently forced to restructure our operation to sure up its ability to survive in the pressure cooker titled Australian ag.
While I'd love for the tidal waves to flatten out and averages be a more regular occurrence, I hope that by hanging in there throughout it all we become more resilient, more adaptable, more sustainable players in the global beef game.
I've never questioned our longevity - I know the world will always demand protein. It's our ability to execute our promise to provide this sustenance that's under the microscope.
I'll feel my job is done when I hand over the reins to our successors, the next generation who will have witnessed our ups and downs and like us, be even more determined to see it through.
- Lucy Moore, writer/grazier
